Stopping 'Fantastic' QB Garrett Nussmeier Key for Oklahoma's Defense to Slow 'Explosive' LSU Offense
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defense produced an elite defensive performance to beat Alabama.
But as is often the case with life in the SEC, this week will offer no reprieve.
The Sooners (6-5, 2-5 SEC) prepare to march into Death Valley to meet LSU (7-4, 4-3) where a very different offensive challenge awaits.
Brian Kelly’s Tigers will take to the skies, leaning on veteran quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to do the damage.
Last Saturday, the Sooners frustrated Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe by taking his legs out of the game. The explosive dual threat rushed for just seven yards, and he was unable to win the game from the pocket.
While Nussmeier isn’t immobile, he mainly uses his legs to get out of trouble. But when he’s in the pocket, Nussmeier can pick defenses apart.
Nussmeier has completed 63.2 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,458 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
LSU’s 317.7 passing yards per game ranks seventh in the country, the Tigers are eighth in points per game (28.6), fifth in third down offense and rank 21st in sacks allowed per game (1.2).
“Garrett Nussmeier is a fantastic player,” OU coach Brent Venables said during his press conference on Tuesday.
Nussmeier is a unicorn in modern college football.
He’s been at LSU for four years, though he had to sit behind last year’s Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels for the past two years.
But Nussmeier has made the most of his opportunity finally starting for the Bayou Bengals, allowing the offense to evolve around him as he’s grown in 2024.
“Looking back all the way to what we studied out of season, and watching in the bowl game against Wisconsin, and he did a nice job in that game,” Venables said. “But what they’re doing with him now is different. He’s taken the next step. You can see the trust they have in him.”
Nussmeier doesn’t do it all by himself.
He’s got an experienced offensive line in front of him, and dangerous weapons in receivers Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson and tight end Mason Taylor.
“They're an explosive offense,” OU safety Billy Bowman said. “Obviously, they got a quarterback who, he definitely runs the show for them. And then they got a good, good receiver corps, along with a tight end to join 'em. And they're gonna try and spread the ball all over the field, and we're gonna come here and we're gonna prepare like we do every week and be ready to have another great defensive show.”
LSU’s running game has come along with freshman running back Caden Durham, but the Tigers rank 107th in rushing yards per game (117.5) and the inability to consistently get it done on the ground has led to red zone struggles.
But even if the Sooners are able to back the Tigers up behind the change, Nussmeier can bail his team out on third down.
“Offensive line has been what they thought it would be and hoped it would be,” Venables said. “Veteran group that is very talented, again, leading SEC in least amount of sacks given up. One of the best in college football on third and fourth down, being a really efficient group of guys.
“… He moves around really well, so they’re taking advantage of that. They boot him, they roll him out, they dash him, they sprint him, so he can do a great job, keeping his eyes down the field and throws the ball really really well on the move. And I love his toughness. The guts he plays with. Everything goes through him.”
The game plan to slow down Nussmeier, Lacy, Anderson and Co. will look different, but the Sooners believe there are things they’ll be able to translate from the Alabama performance to have success in Tiger Stadium.
“Everybody running to the ball and tackling. We rarely missed tackles the other night, and so that was a good key,” Bowman said. “Whether they completed the pass, getting them down right away, or it was the run game and not letting them get any extra yards. So just everybody flying to the ball and just playing together as a whole.”