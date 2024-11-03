Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Offers Local Product, Battles Rival for 5-Star Commit
It was another rather quiet week on the recruiting trail for Oklahoma with the early signing period just over a month away on Dec. 4.
On the field, the Sooners dismantled Maine 59-14 on Saturday in front of several recruits in attendance at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. OU did take a loss off the field the same day with a big-time recruit announcing his destination while also dishing out a local offer and battling a rival off the field the night before.
Sooners Battling for Recruits on the Road
OU head coach Brent Venables and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh were both in Lewisville (TX) on Friday night despite the early kick the next day.
With Bedenbaugh present, 5-star offensive lineman commit Michael Fasusi had the spotlight, but there were also two other OU commits and a few offered prospects playing between the two teams. Fasusi drew a crowd, though, with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian also in attendance to get a look at the highly coveted prospect who pledged to the Sooners on Aug. 21. Texas, which was on a bye this week, was included in Fasusi’s top-five school choices, as well as Texas A&M, Missouri and Oregon. The Aggies are also reportedly trying to influence Fasusi to flip with early signing day nearing.
On the other sideline playing for Denton Guyer (TX) were OU commits Kevin Sperry and Zane Rowe. Fasusi will likely be protecting Sperry one day as the Sooners’ quarterback commit in the 2025 class. Sperry is a 4-star prospect who has been committed to OU since March 2023. Rowe, a 4-star defensive lineman, is OU’s lone 2027 pledge right now.
Local Offer
A local product has exploded recently and the biggest of Oklahoma offers finally came on Saturday.
Jenks (OK) defensive lineman Cash Jacobsen announced the Sooners offered during his visit to Norman this weekend. Jacobsen, a 3-star recruit, decommitted from FCS South Dakota State on Oct. 12 and the FBS offers have been rolling in since. In less than a month, Jacobsen has also gotten offers from Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Boise State, USC and others. A second commitment from Jacobsen should be coming soon with the early signing period quickly approaching.
Austin Pay Announcement
Austin Pay, a 3-star offensive tackle from American Fork (UT), committed to BYU on Saturday shortly after OU’s game concluded. Pay’s final three included the Cougars, OU and Oregon.
OU Visitor List
Andrew Beard, 4-Star RB, Bogart (GA) – 2027 Uncommitted
Jamarian Ficklin, 3-Star QB, Muskogee (OK) – 2025 Texas State Commit
Kenny Golston, ATH, Valliant (OK) – 2026 Uncommitted
Gracen Gruver, OL, Moore (OK) – 2025 Air Force Commit
Gracen Harris, 4-Star WR, Ennis (TX) – 2025 Commit
Maliek Hawkins, 4-Star DB, McKinney (TX) – 2025 Commit
Trystan Haynes, 4-Star CB, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Commit
Sydney Hubbard, RB, Forney (TX) – 2028 Uncommitted
Talanoa Ili, 4-Star LB, Orange (CA) – 2026 Uncommitted
Cash Jacobsen, 3-Star DL, Jenks (OK) – 2025 Uncommitted
CJ Nickson, 4-Star ATH, Weatherford (OK) – 2025 Commit
Omarion Robinson, 4-Star DB, Little Rock (AR) – 2025 Commit
Carter Scruggs, 4-Star OL, Leesburg (VA) – 2026 Uncommitted
Ethan Spiwak, K, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Uncommitted
Aaron Thomas, OT, Phoenix (AZ) – 2026 Uncommitted
Marcus Uini, 3-Star OL, Copperas Cove (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted