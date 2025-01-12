Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Offers Several Prospects After Transfer Window Closes
With the college football winter transfer portal window now closed, the Sooners have been able to focus more on their 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.
Oklahoma handed a couple offers to prospects this week as some of its 2025 signees competed in high school all-star games.
Offers
Keshawn Stancil
The Sooners offered Keshawn Stancil, a 2026 defensive end, on Wednesday.
Stancil, a consensus 4-star prospect, hails from Clayton, NC. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, and 247 Sports has Stancil rated as the No. 206 overall player in the Class of 2026.
Other teams that have offered Stancil include Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Tennessee and Penn State.
Lex Mailangi
The Sooners also extended an offer to 2027 offensive lineman Lex Mailangi out of California.
Though unranked by 247 Sports, Rivals and On3, Mailangi’s size stands out. Playing interior lineman for Mater Dei (CA), he stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 330 pounds.
Mailangi’s size and potential has caught the attention of other major programs, including USC, Michigan, Tennessee and Washington.
Cincere Johnson
Cincere Johnson is the latest consensus 4-star prospect to earn an OU offer, picking his up on Saturday.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Johnson is rated as the No. 132 prospect in the Class of 2026.
Hailing from Cleveland, OH, Johnson has collected offers from Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
Recruiter visit
Kamhariyan Johnson
Oklahoma offered class of 2026 edge rusher Kamhariyan Johnson in December, and this week, he got an at-school visit from OU recruiting coordinator Miguel Chavis.
Johnson, a product of Muscle Shoals, AL, has a 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame. The edge rusher is ranked as a 3-star prospect by Rivals, and he has collected offers from Auburn, Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee.
All-American Games
Under Armour Next
Incoming 5-star offensive line recruit Michael Fasusi excelled at the Under Armour All-American Bowl, winning the On3 MVP Award.
Charles Power of On3 praised his performance.
“He lined up at both left and right tackle during practice and consistently delivered highlight reps as a run blocker and pass protector,” Power said in his analysis piece. “The Sooner signee backed up a strong week of practice with a dominant showing in Thursday’s game.”
Fasusi, Oklahoma’s highest-rated prospect in the Class of 2025, is the No. 9 overall player in the class, per ESPN. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman chose the Sooners despite late pushes from Texas and Texas A&M.
Navy All-American Bowl
Two Sooner signees — offensive lineman Ryan Fodje and defensive back Trystan Haynes — competed in the Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday.
Both Fodje and Haynes competed for the West team, which won the game 13-7.
Fodje, a consensus 4-star prospect, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds. He was rated as the No. 68 overall recruit by On3.
Also a consensus 4-star recruit, Haynes won’t travel far for his college arrival. Haynes spent his high school career at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, OK, logging 28 tackles and 10 pass breakups during his senior year of high school.
Navy National Combine
While he still has a year until he puts pen to paper, Sooner quarterback commit Jaden O'Neal made an impression at the Navy National Combine.
O'Neal won the Most Outstanding Quarterback award at the 2025 combine, hosted this week for underclassmen that attended the Navy All-American Bowl.
O'Neal committed to Oklahoma in June, choosing the Sooners over offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M and others. O'Neal is a consensus 4-star prospect.
Portal visitors
Oklahoma reportedly is hosting a coveted portal cornerback this weekend.
Former 5-star prospect Denver Harris was in Norman on Saturday, according to OU Insider.
Harris began his college career with Texas A&M before transferring to LSU and UTSA. According to Pro Football Focus, Harris played 211snaps for the Aggies in 2022, 217 snaps for the Tigers in 2023, and 393 snaps for the Roadrunners in 2024, with 746 snaps as a true cornerback.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Harris was a 4-star prospect per 247 Sports, and is now rated as a 3-star portal prospect. As an Under Armour All-American at Houston Northshore, he chose A&M over Alabama, Texas, LSU and Arkansas, among others. His primary recruiter at Alabama was current OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
The 247 Sports Composite rated him as the No. 4 cornerback in the nation, the No. 6 overall player in Texas and the No. 23 overall prospect in the nation.