Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Sends Offers to Blue-Chip Prospects from Future Classes
NORMAN — It was a good week for the Sooners, as they stayed undefeated and added to their recent recruiting momentum.
Oklahoma added a prospect from each of the next two recruiting cycles early in the week and also offered several prospects from future classes. OU capped off the week with a 44-0 win over Kent State to enter the Red River Rivalry 5-0.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Sooners bolster 2026, 2027 classes
Oklahoma landed 2027 defensive back Mikhail McCreary on Monday.
McCreary is the No. 190 player in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports, and he is a consensus 4-star recruit. A San Antonio native, McCreary logged 46 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions as a sophomore at Johnson High School.
McCreary made his commitment a couple of weeks after attending the Sooners’ game against Michigan, which they won 24-13. Other major programs that pursued him include Texas A&M, Florida, Wisconsin, Baylor, North Carolina and Houston.
The defensive back is Oklahoma’s fifth pledge from the 2027 class, joining offensive linemen Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny and Luke Wilson and wide receiver Demare Dezeurn. The Sooners are ranked No. 1 in the 2027 cycle in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.
One day later, Oklahoma earned a commitment from 2026 wide receiver Brayden Allen.
Allen committed to Tulane in July but decommitted from the program last week. He visited Oklahoma’s game against Auburn on Sept. 20 and took an official visit to Colorado a week later.
As a junior in 2024, Allen registered 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns on 55 catches. He is the No. 20 player from Louisiana in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
With 20 commits, Oklahoma’s 2026 class is ranked No. 21 in 247Sports’ team rankings.
2027 offers
The Sooners, No. 1 in the 2027 rankings, now look to make that class even stronger.
OU sent an offer to consensus 4-star edge rusher Derwin Fields of Brookhaven, MS, on Wednesday.
As a high school junior, Fields is listed at 6-5 and 220 pounds. He is the No. 67 overall prospect and No. 8 edge rusher in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Fields has caught the attention of almost the entire Southeastern Conference, as the edge rusher also holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.
Defensive back Myles Baker — another consensus 4-star recruit — also announced an offer from the Sooners.
Baker, from Chatsworth, CA, is the No. 25 safety and No. 230 overall player in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports. He logged 67 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception as a sophomore.
Other major programs that have offered Baker include Oregon, Ole Miss, USC, Alabama and LSU.
2028 offers
The Sooners don’t yet have any 2028 commits, but they sent a couple of new offers this week.
Oklahoma offered edge rusher Jalanie George — the consensus No. 2 player in the 2028 class — on Saturday.
George, from Goodyear, AZ, stands 6-4.5 and weighs 245 pounds. He was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2024, finishing his first year of high school football with 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections and an interception.
The edge rusher is only a sophomore, but he has already earned offers from Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Nebraska, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.
Tight end Connor Arant of Bixby, OK, also announced that OU sent him an offer.
Arant, listed at 6-5 and 225 pounds, is unranked by all major recruiting services. Oklahoma joins Tulsa and Kansas State as one of three schools to offer Arant thus far.