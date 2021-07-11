Talented Safety Names Oklahoma in Top Five

Zion Branch, high school teammate of OU commit Jake Taylor, named the Sooners into his top five on Saturday.

Alex Grinch and Roy Manning made the cut for one of the nation's top safeties.

Zion Branch, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound 4-star safety named Oklahoma into his top five alongside Alabama, Clemson, USC and Ohio State via On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett on Twitter.

Branch plays alongside OU's most recent commit, offensive tackle Jake Taylor, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.

Bishop Gorman is also the alma mater of former Sooner great and current running back coach DeMarco Murray.

The Sooners currently have three defensive backs committed in Jayden Rowe, Xavion Brice and Robert Spears-Jennings.