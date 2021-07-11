Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Talented Safety Names Oklahoma in Top Five

Zion Branch, high school teammate of OU commit Jake Taylor, named the Sooners into his top five on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

Alex Grinch and Roy Manning made the cut for one of the nation's top safeties. 

Zion Branch, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound 4-star safety named Oklahoma into his top five alongside Alabama, Clemson, USC and Ohio State via On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett on Twitter.

Branch plays alongside OU's most recent commit, offensive tackle Jake Taylor, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.

Bishop Gorman is also the alma mater of former Sooner great and current running back coach DeMarco Murray. 

The Sooners currently have three defensive backs committed in Jayden Rowe, Xavion Brice and Robert Spears-Jennings

Zion Branch
Football

Talented Safety Names Oklahoma in Top Five

Malachi Nelson
Football

OU QB Target Malachi Nelson Talks Top Schools Ahead of Commitment

Chris Murray, Marcus Major
Football

Stepping up at Oklahoma: It's a Big Offseason for ... Chris Murray

Devon Campbell
Football

Oklahoma Listed in Top 5 for 2022 5-Star OL Devon Campbell

Sam Bradford
Football

Heisman Memories: Sam Bradford Managed to Exceed Lofty Expectations in Historic 2008 Season

Gasso-team v. JMU 2 1
Softball

Two Oklahoma Softball Transfers Announce Their New Landing Spot

Lincoln Riley-crossed
Football

Oklahoma Selected No. 1 in Big 12 Preseason Poll for Sixth Straight Year

Spencer Rattler-face
Football

Spencer Rattler Impresses Young QB's at Elite 11 Quarterback Event