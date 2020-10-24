SI.com
Sooners complete dynamic 2022 WR trifecta, landing elite in-state prospect Talyn Shettron

Parker Thune

The Sooners aren't done in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

But they're already loading up for the long haul.

The Sooners have assembled a bevy of incoming weapons in preparation for Caleb Williams' arrival, and Talyn Shettron is the latest to join that club. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound phenom out of nearby Edmond Santa Fe announced his verbal commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday.

“I’m gonna go to wherever school I have the best opportunity to compete and win a championship, and eventually get to the NFL,” Shettron told SI Sooners in June. “Whatever school does that for me, that’s where I’m going.”

Quite understandably, Shettron appears to have determined that Oklahoma is that school. He's the fourth commit in the 2022 cycle for the Sooners, but remarkably, three of those commits are wide receivers. Shettron joins Garland product Jordan Hudson, who committed in July, and Missouri native Luther Burden, who committed earlier this month. According to 247Sports' composite metric, all three wideouts fall among the nation's top 125 prospects in the class of 2022. On his part, Shettron checks in at No. 54.

Now all eyes turn to the Sooners' pursuit of Booker T. Washington (Tulsa) ATH Gentry Williams, the state's top 2022 prospect. Oklahoma is a heavy consideration for Williams, who shares a tight bond with Shettron.

“It’s been good, just talking to Talyn and being able to talk to Jordan [Mukes] too," Williams said at Sooner Summit in August. "We’re all in-state kids trying to do something special here in Oklahoma.”

Williams is a dynamic threat who has the capacity to play several positions at the collegiate level, but likely projects as a defensive back, especially given the Sooners' wealth of pass-catchers. Come 2022, Oklahoma could boast a receiving corps that includes Marvin Mims, Jalin Conyers, Mario Williams, Cody Jackson, Jalil Farooq, Burden, Shettron and Hudson.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

