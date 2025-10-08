Tate Sandell, Grayson Miller Give Oklahoma Edge in Special Teams Matchup vs. Texas
Oklahoma’s special teams looked like a bit of a mess against Michigan.
A little more than a month later, the Sooners’ situation there looks much different.
Kicker Tate Sandell missed his first field-goal attempt as a Sooner in that game but has made 10 consecutive field goals since then.
Grayson Miller lost out on the starting punter job to Jacob Ulrich before the season but with Ulrich banged up against Michigan, Miller took over and hasn’t looked back.
“That’s a part of our team that’s playing really well right now,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “What I see is great strain, tremendous buy-in, guys that are fighting for every patch of grass.”
In a game like OU-Texas, special teams can make the difference in a win or a loss.
Here’s a look at the matchups between the Sooners and Longhorns on special teams ahead of Saturday’s Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl (2:30 p.m., ABC):
When Oklahoma Kicks Off
The Sooners have been strong on kick coverage this season, allowing just 52 kickoff return yards on 11 returns with 16 touchbacks.
The Longhorns have returned just seven kickoffs for an average of 16.57 yards.
Texas’ longest return this season was a 25-yarder from Ryan Niblett against San Jose State.
When Texas Kicks Off
While the Longhorns are No. 108 in FBS in kickoff returns, the Sooners are even worse.
Oklahoma is averaging just 8.0 yards on just two returns.
Peyton Bowen picked up 15 of those 16 kickoff-return yards on his return in the third quarter of the opener against Illinois State.
Only Louisiana-Monroe has a lower kickoff-return average this season than the Sooners.
OU hasn’t returned a kickoff for a touchdown since Joe Mixon did it against Ohio State in 2016.
When Oklahoma Punts
Grayson Miller’s emergence has been a fantastic storyline for the Sooners.
The Deer Creek product who began his collegiate career playing soccer at Lubbock Christian before spending two seasons kicking at UCO, has been excellent.
Miller ranks second nationally with a 49.8-yard average on punts, with eight of his 16 kicks going 50 or more yards with seven downed inside the 20.
OU is fourth in the country in net punting average at 45.7 yards.
On the punts that do get returned, the Sooners are holding opponents to just 3.62 yards per return.
Texas has been good this season in the category, sitting 13th nationally with a 15.67-yard return average — all coming courtesy of Niblett. Niblett’s long this season is 49 yards.
When Texas Punts
The Longhorns’ 37.77-yard net punting number is No. 105 nationally.
Jack Bouwmeester is averaging 46.67 yards per punt with five inside the 20 on 21 punts.
After a strong opener, Isaiah Sategna slowed down a little on punt returns over the next three games but was excellent against Kent State, with five returns for 97 yards.
Sategna seemed to be on the verge of breaking one for a score.
“We’re going to pop one soon,” Sategna said. “It’s coming.”
When Oklahoma Kicks a Field Goal
Tate Sandell’s OU career got off to a rough start, with a 42-yard miss against Michigan, but he later hit a 21-yarder in that game and has been excellent since.
Sandell has hit nine consecutive field goals, including a pair longer than 50 yards.
Texas’ opponents are just 3 for 5 on field-goal tries this season.
When Texas Kicks a Field Goal
Mason Shipley has made all five of his field-goal tries this season, with a long of 47 yards.
During his career, which started with three seasons at Texas State before transferring to Texas this offseason, Shipley is 36 of 40 on field goals and 130-133 on extra points.
The Sooners’ opponents are 5 of 7 on field-goal tries so far this season.