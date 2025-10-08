Rushing Yards Will Come at a Premium When Oklahoma Battles Texas
Few truths hold steady in the Red River Rivalry.
When Oklahoma and Texas get together, chaos is one of the few constants.
The 50/50 crowd split contributes to massive momentum swings.
It’s one of the games every year where you can truly throw out the records, but one thing remains.
The team that wins the rushing battle usually wins the contest.
Over the past 25 years, the team that has rushed for more yards is 24-1 in the Red River Rivalry (in 2006, both teams rushed for 124 yards).
The trend even held when the game was staged at AT&T Stadium in the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game. Oklahoma rushed for more yards, and the Sooners lifted the trophy.
“I think the lines of scrimmage on both teams is going to be really important,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Tuesday. “… You can’t play like crap on any side of the ball on the lines of scrimmage and say, ‘Oh, we’re gonna win the game.’ They usually don’t go together.”
Since 2000, the winner of the Red River Rivalry has averaged 205.7 rushing yards per game.
It’s hard to see either team reaching that on Saturday.
Texas enters the week ranked 11th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 79.6 yards per game.
OU’s unit is even better.
The Sooners allow 74.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth.
Oklahoma held Michigan, the No. 13 rushing team in the country, to 91 yards below its season rushing average.
Neither rushing attack ranks inside the top 50 in the FBS.
Quarterback Arch Manning leads the Longhorns in rushing. He’s totaled 160 yards and five scores on 42 carries.
Texas has looked for answers in Jerrick Gibson, James Simon, Christian Clark, CJ Baxter and Quintervion Wisner out of the backfield, but none of the Longhorn running backs have separated themselves.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma is leaning heavily on a true freshman and its quarterbacks.
Tory Blaylock leads the way for the Sooners with 257 yards and three scores on 57 carries.
John Mateer and Michael Hawkins Jr. have combined to run for 248 yards, which is 36 percent of OU’s entire rushing attack.
To move the ball effectively in the Cotton Bowl, either Mateer or Hawkins needs to have an efficient day on the ground.
In 2023, the Sooners rolled to Dallas without a clear-cut RB1.
Tawee Walker, Marcus Major and Gavin Sawchuk all got carries, as did receivers Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq, but it was quarterback Dillon Gabriel who made the difference.
Read More Oklahoma vs. Texas
- Ben Arbuckle Says QB John Mateer is Doing a 'Good Job' but Also 'Knows His Body'
- Here's How Michael Hawkins' Red River Rivalry Experience Gives Oklahoma an Edge Over Texas
- How Oklahoma is Preparing Its New Offensive Linemen for the Red River Rivalry
He ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and the Sooners finished with 201 yards total on 43 carries.
Oklahoma still had to zip down the field in the final moments for Gabriel to find Nic Anderson for the game-winning touchdown, but the balance Gabriel provided helped the Sooners keep the Texas defense on its toes all afternoon.
That could be the case again this week, as both Mateer and Hawkins are talented runners.
OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle believes his group made strides in the running game against Kent State, but he knows none of that will matter if the offensive line can’t move bodies off the ball at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s going to come down to what it always comes down to for us, and that’s execution,” Arbcukle said. “At the end of the day, it’s physicality and execution, right? I mean, we’re gonna put these guys in a position to be successful. Who executes the best?
“And we have to have that mindset all week in practice. We have to be intentional with that mindset all week in practice.”