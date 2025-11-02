Tate Sandell's Record Day Helped Oklahoma Stay Afloat at Tennessee
Tate Sandell’s evening at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN, didn’t exactly start off ideally.
The Oklahoma kicker was warming up before the game when his pants ripped.
“They kept falling down and I think I kept pulling them up higher,” Sandell said after the Sooners’ tense but massive 33-27 victory. “I was just trying to get them to stay.”
To some, Sandell looked like he was wearing Daisy Dukes against the Vols.
Shorter pants have become more widely used in college football in recent years, but whether or not Sandell wore the look on purpose or if it was part of a pregame wardrobe malfunction, it worked.
Sandell made four field goals in the win, including a trio of 50-plus yarders, to keep his host stretch going.
Since missing his first attempt of the season after transferring from UTSA in the offseason, Sandell has made 18 consecutive field goals, tying Gabe Brkic's school record.
He tied an FBS record with the three field goals of at least 50 yards. Brkic, who accomplished the feat vs. Tulane in 2021, is the only other Sooner who has done it. His 55-yarders tied the longest field goals in Neyland Stadium history.
Sandell has shown plenty of ice in his veins this season, especially Saturday when he helped OU take a lead into halftime despite the Sooners getting outplayed.
Three of Sandell’s field goals came before the break.
“There are nerves but it doesn’t have to be a double-edged sword,” Sandell said. “You use the sword, point it to the other side at the team. It’s something you’ve just gotta embrace. It’s gonna happen.
“If you aren’t nervous, you’re lying and you don’t care. I care about my team.”
Every day in practice, the Sooners end on a special-teams period.
Sandell gets fired up for the opportunities to kick in front of his teammates after mostly working separately from them during practice.
“That’s a great atmosphere and a great example of him proving it in practice and then putting it on the field on gameday,” OU special teams coordinator Doug Deakin said.
Leading up to the Tennessee game, Sandell missed a kick in practice.
Brent Venables let him know about it.
Sandell got right back into the flow.
“He responded,” Venables said. “He’s one of them guys that you can rattle his cage a little bit and he’s going to give it back to you. It's great.”
Sandell said he “crushed” his next kick after getting the talking-to from Venables.
Then he kept that momentum rolling into Saturday's game, hitting field goals of 55, 51, 40 and 55 yards.
“Kid’s a freakin’ baller man,” Sooners’ linebacker Kip Lewis said of Sandell. “Any time you need him to call on, man, he’s answering the bell.”
Venables talked up Sandell’s presence before preseason camp began.
“He’s like a middle linebacker on an A-gap blitz,” Venables said. “That’s who he is every time he lines up. He is fearless. He doesn’t lack for confidence.”
Venables appreciates the swagger given the results.
“He wants to get in front of the team, he wants to do his thing,” Venables said. “ ‘Hey man, come check me out. Watch this. Get a load of this.’ It’s kind of refreshing, I’ll be honest, because he can back it up.”
Sandell has made 12 field goals of 40 or more yards and six of 50 or more yards this season, both program records.
But Saturday's kicks were the biggest of his career.
“Probably the MVP. He was just an absolute animal,” Venables said.
And no, Sandell is not changing the pants.
“I didn’t know they were that short,” Sandell said. “But I’m not gonna say I’m gonna change it because it’s working.”