TCU Horned Frogs: By the Numbers

The Sooners hit the road this weekend needing a response.

No. 18-ranked Oklahoma (3-1) was outmuscled by the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats in Norman last Saturday, marking the first major setback of the Brent Venables era.

The road ahead doesn’t get any easier.

OU’s opponents this week, the TCU Horned Frogs, trade one of the most physical offensive attacks in the country for one of the most explosive.

If Oklahoma’s defensive issues haven’t been addressed on the practice field over the last week, Ted Roof’s unit could be in for another long day in Ft. Worth.

216.0

Wide receiver Derius Davis has been the biggest beneficiary of the TCU passing attack so far, leading the team with 126 receiving yards Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports

Another familiar face greets Oklahoma on the opposing sideline.

The Sooners have played TCU quarterback Max Duggan three times already, and Duggan looks in control of the new-look Horned Frog attack.

Though he didn’t start the season, Duggan has played great football in relief of Chandler Morris.

Duggan currently ranks No. 1 nationally with a 216.0 passing efficiency, and third in the country with a 77.0 completion percentage.

He’s done a great job spreading the football around too, as five different receivers have seven or more catches after three games.

The TCU quarterback has the ability to extend plays with his legs as well, but early this season he’s done most of his damage from the pocket.

54

TCU will have to keep quarterback Max Duggan upright on Saturday against Oklahoma Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports

Admittedly, the Horned Frogs have played a light schedule to date.

TCU has faced off against an awful Colorado team, Tarleton State and an SMU team in rebuild mode.

Despite the soft start, the Horned Frogs still only rank 54th in the country by allowing 1.67 sacks per game.

Oklahoma’s defensive front will by far be the most talented group that TCU has seen up front, and if they can stay disciplined in their pass rush lanes, the Sooners could look more the defensive line of the first three weeks than what was put on film against Kansas State.

Roof’s defense shouldn’t have to do too much as the Horned Frogs just gave up 34 points to the Mustangs, and the OU offense will have a chance to be very productive in Ft. Worth.

17

TCU running back Kendre Miller is averaging 6.58 yards per carry this year for the Horned Frogs Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports

Duggan and the TCU wide receivers aren’t the only threat the Sooner defense will have to navigate, however.

Running back Kendre Miller continues to be one of the most productive backs in the Big 12.

Miller is the No. 17-ranked running back in yards per carry, averaging 6.58 yards per rush this year.

Both Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn had plenty of success on the ground last week for Kansas State, combining for 264 rushing yards in Norman.

If the Sooners can’t bottle up the TCU rushing attack, the Horned Frogs will be able to attack Oklahoma in every aspect defensively, and it could be another long day for the OU defense.

