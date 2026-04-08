Brent Venables Confirms Injury to Oklahoma Running Back

NORMAN — During the media viewing window of Oklahoma's March 28 Saturday spring practice, running back Xavier Robinson appeared to suffer a lower leg injury during a QB-running back exchange drill.

Tuesday evening, Brent Venables confirmed that Robinson had suffered a "little strain," but that Robinson's recovery is going "good" and that the younger backs are getting more opportunities as he recovers.

On March 28, local media members were allowed just over 30 minutes of access at the beginning of the Sooners' fourth spring practice for the 2026 season. During this period, the team stretches and gets loose before being released to position groups for individual work.

Robinson's apparent injury occurred once quarterbacks and running backs ran drills under center and in the pistol formation. After John Mateer turned to hand the ball to Robinson, who ran upfield, he stopped and snapped his head backwards in some pain.

Robinson was not present with the running back group during the end of the media viewing session.

Two days later, on Monday, March 30, Robinson was seen in a boot at the beginning of another media viewing window. As practice began, Robinson walked back into the locker room and did not participate during the rest of the media session.

On Tuesday night, Robinson was seen in a walking boot again, using crutches. He was fully dressed in a helmet and pads as players walked off Owen Field at the conclusion of a practice.

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Robinson is coming off a season that saw him miss the Michigan and Kent State game early on. After rushing for only 50 yards during the first six weeks of the season, Robinson came on in the second half with 371 yards and four scores in the final seven games — 5.5 yards per carry.

He finished second on the team in rushing behind true freshman Tory Blaylock who ran for 480 rushing yards and four scores on 120 carries.

Robinson managed to play out the season, but both he and Blaylock were hampered by injuries that kept them from being anywhere near full strength. Robinson tweeted on his X account that he had surgery in December, but the post was taken down.

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Venables revealed last week that Blaylock would be out for the spring. Whatever Robinson addressed during the offseason, he appeared to be a full participant before his latest setback.

Behind Robinson and Blaylock, the Sooners have "really good experience there," according to Venables. Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant has impressed early on in spring practice. True freshman backs Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker hope to gain more opportunities along with fellow runners Andy Bass, Ben McCreary and Gabe Sawchuk.

During Oklahoma's Spring Media Day, new running backs coach Deland McCullough spoke about how he feels management of his top guys will lead to better results in the fall to help improve Oklahoma's running game. If Robinson is forced to miss time, McCullough will need to get underclassmen and transfers up to speed quickly.