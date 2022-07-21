Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Talks Dillon Gabriel: 'They're Getting a Great QB'

Josh Heupel not only sees the parallel. He’s lived it — twice.

Now, the comparisons can’t be helped: new head coach brings in a defensive-minded toughness, new offensive coordinator brings in a new way of thinking, transfer quarterback brings in a new way of throwing — left-handed, even.

It’s Oklahoma, of course, applicable to both 2022 and 1999.

“There are certainly parallels in many ways,” Brent Venables said last week at Big 12 Media Days, “bringing in an experienced lefty in our first year.”

Heupel was that southpaw QB 23 years ago. Now, it’s Dillon Gabriel.

It also helps that Heupel coached Gabriel for two years at Central Florida, 2019 and 2020, and watched him up close as he developed into both a prolific passer and a strong leader.

“Great, great leader, great work habits,” Heupel said of Gabriel on Thursday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. “Going to be so consistent inside the building. Guy that as a true freshman, true sophomore, led the country in passing over those two years.”

Heupel — now head coach at Tennessee, and then a junior college transfer from Snow College in Utah — might have otherwise been talking about himself when Mike Leach brought him in for a visit in 1999. The duo famously did nothing but watch football video for Heupel’s entire visit.

With Leach and Heupel back then, that absolutely tracks. With Venables and Gabriel today, same thing.

Gabriel and Heupel have stayed in touch.

“I gave him a little call when I first committed (to OU),” Gabriel said last week. “Obviously, got a great connection with him — and so grateful to him. A great conversation being able to talk to him and catch up. And obviously wish him the best of luck.”

For Venables, the feel is more than similar. It’s personal.

“To me,” Venables said, “it goes back just to the people. You've got to be good enough. Dillon Gabriel is a winner. You can't say it any better than that. He's thrown for 8,000 yards, completed over 60 percent of his passes, incredible touchdown-to-interception ratio, just a great leader. He's our quarterback.”

It’s been a while. History has marched on like a silent parade since Heupel was carried out of the Orange Bowl on his teammates’ shoulders. Sooner Nation knows — 22 years is too long without a national championship.

“When he won,” Gabriel said with a smile, “I was born. So ... not trying to dis Uncle J, but. …”

Of all the all-time elite QBs Oklahoma has had since then — three Heisman Trophy winners, multiple record-breakers, endless Big 12 champions — could Gabriel be the one that breaks the national title skein?

“They're getting a great quarterback,” Heupel said. “No doubt about it.”