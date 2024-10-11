Texas Longhorns: By the Numbers
History will be made at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
The 120th meeting between Oklahoma and Texas will be the first between the neighbors as members of the Southeastern Conference, a move years in the making.
It’s unlikely things will feel much different, however, inside the stadium.
Much remains the same.
Texas will enter the field in Oklahoma territory, sprinting toward the burnt orange half to the stadium that will be brimming with confidence.
The Longhorns (5-0, 1-0 SEC) are the No. 1 team in the nation, and Steve Sarkisian will be looking to exact revenge on No. 18 Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1) on behalf of everyone back home on the 40 Acres.
Last year, the Sooners stunned Texas 34-30 as heavy underdogs, a feat Brent Venables’ team hopes to accomplish yet again.
Should the Longhorns spill onto Fair Park Saturday night in possession of the Golden Hat, it will cement their status as the team with the inside track to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
An Oklahoma victory would likely kick off the legend of quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., while thrusting the program straight back into the College Football Playoff hunt.
As is often the case, throw out all expectations when OU and Texas meet, but still there are plenty of numbers that will shape this year’s Red River Rivalry.
3
Two things generally hold true in the Cotton Bowl — the team that takes care of the football and ends the game with the rushing advantage usually celebrates a victory.
Texas has made the most of a banged up running back room thus far, but a potential issue did rear its head against Mississippi State.
Jaydon Blue, the Longhorns’ leading rusher, put the ball on the turf twice, leading to Sarkisian benching his leading rusher in the third quarter.
Now, Texas has only lost three fumbles through five games, so it’s perhaps a stretch to say its been an issue that has plagued the team all year.
But Oklahoma has specialized in taking the ball away in 2024.
The Sooners have forced 13 turnovers this year, which is tied for fifth in the country, including revering an astounding eight fumbles.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers learned firsthand just how costly turnovers can be in the Red River Rivalry last year, as he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
OU’s defense is going to have to force turnovers to help its offense, but that’s an area that Venables and Zac Alley’s unit has thrived in thus far.
4.5
Texas’ defense has dominated so far, though the Longhorns have rarely been tested.
Oklahoma’s offense has played a pair of talented SEC defenses in Tennessee and Auburn to date, but the Sooners have struggled to move the ball consistently.
Part of those issues have come on third down, as OU ranks 129th in the country in third down offense, converting just 26.9 percent of the time.
No matter if its been Hawkins or Jackson Arnold taking the snaps, Seth Littrell’s offense has been inconsistent on first down, and the unit often has to dig itself out in third-and-long situations.
Through five weeks, Texas has allowed an average of 4.5 yards per play on first down.
Setting up in second-and-6 or thereabouts would actually be an improvement for the OU offense, but that hasn’t translated to Texas struggling on third downs.
The Longhorns rank eighth in the nation in third down conversion defense, allowing opponents to move the chains just 27.8 percent of the time.
If the Sooners are pushed off schedule early in drives, it could be a long day for Hawkins.
Texas is 24th in sacks per game (2.6). Putting Oklahoma in third-and-long will let defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski turn edge rusher Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill Jr. loose, and the duo has delivered.
Simmons has four sacks already this year, and Hill enters the Cotton Bowl with 2.5 sacks to his name.
70
Saturday has a chance to be historic in another sense.
The weather forecast currently projects that temperatures could reach the mid-90’s by kickoff.
Now, Oklahoma and Texas both are familiar with the heat. Fall camp is typical scorching hot for each program, but OU’s offensive struggles have led to the Sooner defense spending a lot of time on the field against both Tennessee and Auburn.
Venables’ defense didn’t wear down against the Volunteers, but some of the tackling issues that popped up against the Tigers raised questions of if the group was running out of gas until Kip Lewis’ pick six.
If either defense gets marooned on Saturday, there is danger of the fourth quarter getting away.
Neither team has particularly dominated the time of possession battle, however.
Texas scores fast, so Sarkisian hasn’t been too worried about, though the Longhorns rank 70th in time of possession.
The Sooners, on the other hand, rank 112th nationally as Littrell’s offense averages just 26:50 with the ball each game.
Even if OU doesn’t score on every drive, the Sooners will have to find a way to string a few first downs together to allow punter Luke Elzinga to flip the field and for the defense to take the field refreshed for each series.