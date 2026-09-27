The Moments That Shaped Oklahoma's Lopsided Loss to No. 2 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The Sooners’ dismal start to the 2026 season continued on Saturday.

Oklahoma lost 41-13 to No. 2 Georgia. The loss is OU’s second in the last three weeks, as the Sooners fell 17-10 to Michigan in Ann Arbor in Week 2.

Here are the moments that defined OU’s lopsided defeat in Athens:

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein tries to tackle Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s defense got off to a strong start. The Bulldogs got a few yards on each play of their first drive, but they were stopped a few inches short on third down, forcing them to punt.

Oklahoma wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne catches a pass against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Georgia defensive back Demello Jones celebrates after making a tackle against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners’ offense, on the other hand, got very little done on its first drive. After moving the sticks on a 12-yard reception from Rocky Beers, OU moved forward only one yard on the next three plays and punted.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton passes as Oklahoma's Kip Lewis defends. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen defends Georgia's Talyn Taylor. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Georgia’s offense didn’t stay in the mud for long. Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton threw a dime to Talyn Taylor for a 30-yard gain, allowing UGA to move the chains for the first time.

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Bulldogs moved methodically after Taylor’s long reception. Georgia used 11 plays on its second drive to move the ball 79 yards. Finally, running back Chauncey Bowens scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown.

Oklahoma punter Jacob Ulrich prepares to punt against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma didn’t have an immediate answer to Georgia’s touchdown. The Sooners went back five yards on three plays before sending Jacob Ulrich out to punt.

Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor makes a touchdown catch against Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Taylor added to his big day on Georgia’s third drive. The speedy sophomore wideout burned Oklahoma’s secondary to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead with 14:20 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna tries to evade Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Finally, Oklahoma generated its first explosive play on drive No. 3. Quarterback John Mateer found wide receiver Isaiah Sategna wide open for a gain of 37 yards.

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole returns a fumble for a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners continued their productive drive and moved the ball to Georgia’s 2-yard line. But on third-and-goal, Mateer fumbled the ball. Georgia linebacker Chris Cole recovered it and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna catches a pass against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After the fumble-six, Sategna again did his part to get the offense in rhythm. He caught a short pass from Mateer and took it 20 yards to move the Sooners near midfield.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer prepares for a snap against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden intercepts a pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Mateer, however, ended OU’s once-promising drive. The fifth-year quarterback wildly underthrew a pass intended for Jacob Jordan, and Georgia’s KJ Bolden intercepted it. Thankfully for the Sooners, their defense stood tall and forced the Bulldogs to punt on their ensuing drive.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer tries to escape from Georgia's Chris Cole. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer fumbles against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

For the third drive in a row, Mateer gave the ball to the other team. On fourth-and-1 from OU’s own 43-yard line, Cole forced Mateer to fumble, and the linebacker returned it to the Sooners’ 11-yard line. Bowens took advantage of the short field and scored a touchdown on the second play after the turnover. OU got the ball back with 57 seconds left in the second quarter, but coach Brent Venables elected to let the clock run out on the Sooners’ dreadful first half.

Oklahoma safety Omarion Robinson celebrates with Courtland Guillory after intercepting a pass against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU got the ball to start the second half, but the Sooners went three-and-out. Georgia’s first drive of the third quarter was similarly quick, as safety Omarion Robinson intercepted Stockton on the second play.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer goes through his reads against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers scores a touchdown against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After Robinson’s pick, the Sooners took over at the UGA 35-yard line. This time, they took advantage of their short field. OU moved the ball 35 yards in five plays as Beers capped off the drive with a 17-yard touchdown reception from Mateer. The Sooners went for a two-point conversion, but the Bulldogs stuffed Lloyd Avant's rush attempt.

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory defends a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Thomas Blackshear. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The defense’s hot start to the second half continued after the OU touchdown. The Sooners forced Stockton to throw back-to-back incompletions, and the Bulldogs punted.

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers fumbles against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

With a quality drive, the Sooners could have gotten within two scores. But Beers fumbled on the first play, and Georgia took over deep into OU territory.

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye defends a pass from Georgia's Gunner Stockton. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen defends a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Thomas Blackshear. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Stockton and the Bulldogs attempted to put the nail in the coffin with a deep shot. But Eli Bowen was there to break up a pass intended for Thomas Blackshear. Georgia settled for a field goal from Peyton Woodring, who converted on his attempt with 7:58 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma defensive backs Lebron Bauer and Courtland Guillory watch the replay of a fumble against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive tackle Bishop Thomas celebrates after recovering a fumble against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners had another three-play drive after the field goal and were forced to punt. Oklahoma’s defense then came up with another big play. Courtland Guillory forced Bowens to fumble, and OU defensive tackle Bishop Thomas was there to recover it. OU took over from Georgia’s 37-yard line.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets sacked against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell runs off the field after missing a field goal against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU’s series after the fumble was par for the day. Mateer got sacked on second down, and he rushed for only one yard on third-and-10. Kicker Tate Sandell then missed his 54-yard field goal attempt as UGA held onto its 31-6 lead.

Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. rushes for a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Bulldogs logged their final touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Running back Dwight Phillips Jr. found space on the right side and rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown with 12:33 remaining.

Georgia's Peyton Woodring makes a field goal against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma logged another three-and-out after Phillips’ touchdown, and Georgia responded with a field goal to make it 41-6 with 8:13 left. The Bulldogs’ 41 points were the most allowed by Oklahoma since Nov. 26, 2022, when the Sooners lost 51-48 to Texas Tech.

Oklahoma wide receiver Manny Choice scores a touchdown against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

In garbage time, OU scored its second touchdown. Mateer found Manny Choice in the middle of the field for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The score marked Choice’s first of his college career.

Brent Venables following Oklahoma's 41-13 loss at Georgia. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Finally, the nightmare ended for the Sooners, and they walked off the field 2-2. OU will battle No. 1 Texas after a bye week.

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