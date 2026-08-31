What Brent Venables Said Ahead of Oklahoma's Opener vs. UTEP

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Monday, four days ahead of the 10th-ranked Sooners' season opener vs. UTEP.

Venables touched on a variety of subjects, including the initial depth chart, opening on Friday,

The Sooners will take on the Miners at 7 p.m. Friday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Here are a few quick takeaways from Venables' media session:

John Mateer Shows Growth Through Struggles

Venables said there was plenty of maturation for quarterback John Mateer after going through some struggles last year, when he returned from a broken thumb suffered early in the season.

"Other than just the consistency being an even better leader, trusting that you don't have to do everything — just play quarterback and what that requires," Venables said of the growth. "At the end of the day becoming calloused through it is a healthy thing."

Lloyd Avant Earns High Praise

Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant is listed as a co-starter at running back alongside junior Xavier Robinson.

With Tory Blaylock and freshman Jonathan Hatton at the position, that's no small feat.

"How he competes is really loud," Venables said of Avant. "He doesn't miss anything. He's a model of consistency, low-maintenance dude, and I love that. ...

"He's got a great burst. He's got great instincts. ... Guys are really attracted to his competitive character."

Trell Harris Continues to Impress

Virginia transfer Trell Harris was brought in to add a jolt of experience to a wide receiver room that, outside of Isaiah Sategna, struggled to produce consistently last year.

Harris is listed as the starter at the Z receiver spot, despite missing plenty of time due to injury since arriving.

"Really excited about Trell," Venables said. "Great maturity. He's really been able to connect without being in the mud with the guys. ... That's a bit unique. ...

"Really proud of him. He's bought into our culture and how we do things."

Harris had 847 yards and five touchdowns on 59 catches for the Cavaliers a year ago.

Ryan Fodje Earns High Praise

Sophomore Ryan Fodje was named the starting center for the opener after starting games at both tackle and guard as a freshman. As of Tuesday, Fodje has beaten out senior transfer Caleb Nitta as OU seeks to replace injured captain Jake Maikkula while Maikkula recovers from a sprained knee.

"I think I'm beyond the impressed part now after him being here for a year," Venables said. "... I would just say, it's affirmation of who he's been just from a consistency standpoint. What he's doing is not an easy thing at any level but he hasn't flinched. ...

"He's a really bright guy. He's really just undisturbed."

Venables Proud of Home-Grown Defense

There's an excellent chance that all 11 defensive starters Friday will be players who started their collegiate football careers at Oklahoma.

Starting middle linebacker Owen Heinecke initially began as a lacrosse player at Ohio State as a freshman before transferring back to his home state.

"I think it speaks to their competitive character," Venables said. "... Who doesn't want to have an opportunity to be a part of something that's bigger than themselves?

"I love that. It speaks volumes."

The defensive depth chart is not without transfers.

Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan is listed as the starter at strongside (sam) linebacker, though there are 12 positions listed and this is the first time during Venables' tenure that the position has been listed on the roster. Previously, Venables combined linebackers and safeties under the hybrid "cheetah" position.

Georgia State transfer Bishop Thomas is listed as a backup behind David Stone at one defensive tackle spot while UTSA transfer Kenny Ozowalu is listed third at the left defensive end spot behind Taylor Wein and Wyatt Gilmore.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke before the Sooners' spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Venables Doesn't Want to Make a Habit of Friday Games

Venables was asked about opening the season on Friday and whether that would "burn some good will" he's built up with the state's high school coaches.

"I hope not," Venables said. "There's no perfect way to do it. My job is to do what's best for our football team. There's some layers to it. Hopefully that's not going to be something that's who we are from one year to the next. ... This is just a unique moment is how I look at it. Not ideal. I certainly understand the dilemma. ... I don't love that part of it. I don't think it'll be a part of who we are moving forward."

Venables said the only difference in the preparation for the Friday opener was shifting the schedule for the week up a day. The players returned Sunday to practice, where that's normally the team's day off.

"It's a normal game week for our players and our coaches," Venables said.

The move also gives OU an extra day next week to work on the big road trip to Michigan.

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