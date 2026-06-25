These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Both Oklahoma and Texas A&M made the College Football Playoff for the first time in its updated 12-team format in 2025. There were a handful of similaraties between the two teams that ultimatley resulted in a quick first-round exit.

Now, each school hopes to return to the coveted invitational. A home date for the Sooners hosting the Aggies on Nov. 21 may be a de facto elimination game.

The two programs are no strangers, having played 31 times — 16 times as conference rivals in the Big 12 (they never played as members of the Southwest Conference). The 2026 contest has been 13 years in the making since A&M beat OU in the 2013 Cotton Bowl.

Sooners On SI continues its round-up on every Oklahoma conference game plus the road game at Michigan with a simple question: What could lead to a Sooner victory if OU gets the best of their opponent in two unique matchups?

Minor Matchup: OU's Interior Defensive Line vs. Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) eludes the tackle of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marcel Reed is a talented quarterback. His 25 touchdowns (plus six on the ground) and near-62 percent completion percentage in the Aggies' first 11 games led to an undefeated record and a No. 3 ranking.

It was the final two games that give a gilmpse of how OU should approach things when Reed comes to Owen Field.

Against Texas and Miami, Reed struggled. He logged no scores and turned the ball over four times. Relentless pressure forced Reed into tough decisions where he showed a prepencity to make mistakes.

That's where David Stone, Jayden Jackson and company can make the impact. Much like the Auburn game in 2025, the interior of OU's defensive line have the talent to impose their will and force Reed into similar tough decisions.

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Major Matchup: OU's Edge Rushers vs. Marcel Reed

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein logs a sack against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Considering the Aggies strength may be their explosive playmakers out wide, it may make sense to have the matchup between them and Oklahoma's defensive backs mentioned here.

But if Oklahoma's defense has truly become another Brent Venables-led monster, Texas A&M may provide a perfect showcase for the aggressive unit.

Taylor Wein, Danny Okoye and PJ Adebawore — between the latter two, one should reveal themselves a playmaker opposite Wein by this game — must pursue and corral Reed. A hostile pass rush that is able to get home will keep talented skill players from making their mark.

If Reed is able to evade pressure from the pass rush and deliver the football, he may have a 2025 Trinidad Chambliss-type game. If OU wants to win a pivotal game in late-November, the defense will need to be its elite self.