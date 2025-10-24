Three Matchups No. 13 Oklahoma Must Win Against No. 8 Ole Miss
Oklahoma has a prime opportunity to cement itself as a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday.
The No. 13-ranked Sooners host No. 8 Ole Miss (11 a.m., ABC), marking the start of a stretch of five straight games against teams currently ranked in the AP top 20.
Lane Kiffin’s Rebels are looking to rebound after dropping last week’s contest to No. 5 Georgia, while OU is looking to build off an impressive 26-7 win at South Carolina.
Brent Venables’ excellent defense will be tasked with slowing down Kiffin’s high-powered offense, while OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle will try to get the best of Mississippi defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Here are three matchups the Sooners need to win to feel good about the result on Saturday.
RB Kewan Lacy vs. Oklahoma’s Front Seven
Oklahoma’s ability to stop the run has been the foundation of OU’s excellent defense, but missed tackles helped Texas find enough success on the ground in the Cotton Bowl to help the Longhorns notch a major victory.
Mississippi running back Kewan Lacy has been slippery this year.
He’s rushed for 618 yards and 10 scores and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
Lacy is also third in the country in missed tackles forced (49) per Pro Football Focus, only trailing Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy (55) and Jacksonville State’s Cam Cook (60).
Lacy is also averaging 3.09 yards after contact per attempt, per PFF.
The OU defensive line and linebackers are more than capable of bottling the Rebels’ running game up, but Oklahoma needs to ensure it brings Lacy down when plays get blown up behind the line of scrimmage.
The protection in front of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been good this season, but the Sooners will have a chance to pressure the Ole Miss quarterback if the defense pushes the line of scrimmage backward on early downs to put Kiffin and Chambliss into obvious passing situations.
WRs Harrison Wallace and Deuce Alexander vs. CBs Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory
Oklahoma’s cornerbacks have held up well outside of a few fantastic plays by Auburn star Cam Coleman.
They’ll get tested again on Saturday, however.
Harrison Wallace leads the Rebels with 400 yards on 21 catches and two scores.
Deuce Alexander has added 382 yards and a touchdown on 22 catches, and former Oklahoma State receiver De’Zhaun Stribling has 382 yards and two scores on 20 receptions.
Oklahoma battled Auburn without sophomore cornerback Eli Bowen, but true freshman Courtland Guillory knows how dangerous SEC receivers can be.
The Sooners may be without Gentry Williams, who exited on the first drive of last week’s win over South Carolina, meaning Bowen and Guillory could be in line for an even larger share of snaps on Saturday.
OU’s defense has already shown it can overcome a chunk play on a drive and still prevent points, but the Sooners’ corners have to make Chambliss dink and dunk down the field and prevent major explosive plays.
WRs Isaiah Sategna and Javonnie Gibson vs. CBs Antonio Kite and Cedrick Beavers
Last week, Oklahoma won comfortably despite its longest completion being a 20-yard connection between quarterback John Mateer and receiver Isaiah Sategna.
On Saturday, Mateer needs to find Sategna and Javonnie Gibson downfield — especially if the running game regresses.
Cornerbacks Antonio Kite and Cedrick Beavers are the Rebels’ two highest-rated defenders per PFF, but Ole Miss gives up explosive plays downfield.
The Rebels have given up 17 passing plays of 20 yards or more and nine passing plays of 30 yards or more in 2025.
Sategna has shown he can be a weapon downfield for the Sooners. He’s tied for sixth in the country in receptions of 20 yards or more (11).
As the schedule gets tougher the rest of the way, it’s time for Gibson to get involved in the vertical passing game as he gets closer and closer to full strength since returning from his lower body injury.