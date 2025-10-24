How Does the Sooners on SI Staff Think Oklahoma Will Fare Against No. 8 Ole Miss?
The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham — logged their score predictions for Oklahoma’s top 15 matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels in Norman.
John Hoover
The Oklahoma defense has become so good, the new strategy in Norman is for the offense to simply not screw things up. Last week’s win at South Carolina, against a quality defense, showed that even with a broken thumb, John Mateer can be an effective short-yardage passer, and even with a dysfunctional offensive line, the Sooners can manufacture rushing yards. If those two things continue this week against Ole Miss, OU should win. And adding to that, if the Sooner special teams show up like they did last week, Oklahoma could win this thing big.
Final Score: Oklahoma 31, Ole Miss 24
Ryan Chapman
Oklahoma was dealt a blow this week. Following the promising performance on the ground against South Carolina, right tackle Derek Simmons is now doubtful to play against Ole Miss. Bill Bedenbaugh’s OU offensive line can’t catch a break, it seems, when it comes to building momentum, and the Sooners will need to be firing on all cylinders on Saturday to outpace No. 8 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s offense is the best unit that Brent Venables’ defense has faced this year, and while it is unlikely for Saturday’s contest to turn into a full-blown shootout in the rain, the Rebels will be able to put points on the board. Kiffin and Venables have not often crossed paths, but Kiffin was on the winning sideline when both head coaches were assistants at USC and Alabama and in last year’s game in Oxford. The key for Oklahoma will be if quarterback John Mateer can accurately push the ball downfield against Mississippi’s struggling defense. His longest completion against South Carolina was a 20-yard touchdown to Sategna. If he can’t consistently deliver accurate balls downfield, it may be difficult for OU to rip off the big chunk plays that Ole Miss has allowed all year. The Sooners also have to slow down tight end Dae’Quan Wright. The Mississippi tight ends killed OU over the middle last year in Oxford, and Wright could again prove decisive.
Final Score: Ole Miss 30, Oklahoma 27
Carson Field
Oklahoma’s going to have to score points to beat Ole MIss — it’s that simple. The Rebels have one of college football’s most explosive offenses, and even against a stout defense like Oklahoma’s, they’re going to score. Ole Miss scored on its first five possessions against Georgia, though the Rebels lost 43-35. Luckily for Oklahoma, the Rebels’ defense has shown that it’s flawed. Ole Miss is 12th in the SEC in scoring defense and 13th in total defense, putting them toward the bottom of the league in both categories. While OU’s offense might not be as high-flying as Ole Miss’ yet, the Sooners are more than capable of moving the ball down the field quickly, thanks to players like John Mateer, Deion Burks and Isaiah Sategna. The South Carolina game was a growth performance for OU’s offense, and the Sooners will build on that in a narrow win against the Rebels.
Final Score: Oklahoma 34, Ole Miss 30
Ryan Aber
Oklahoma's defense continues to show itself as one of the best in college football and they'll need that to show itself against a Rebels team that has performed at a high level offensively under surprise quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. The Sooners, though, are up to the task as the defense continues to create short fields, and the turnover rate grows after a very slow start in the category. John Mateer picks up where he left off last week with strong decision-making, even if it's not perfect, yet Mateer takes some more chances down the field than he has since returning from injury. The performance isn't overwhelming, but it's enough to lift the Sooners to victory, and keep them in the hunt in the SEC.
Final Score: Oklahoma 23, Ole Miss 21
Brady Trantham
The defense is for real. Ole Miss has yet to face a defense quite like Oklahoma's. While LSU is statistically up there with the Sooners, their pass rush is not — OU is the leader in sacks and TFLs, while LSU is average in both categories. Not to mention, the Sooner offense has the capability to move the ball and score points, especially with potentially a more healthy Mateer. Ole Miss in Norman coming off a poor fourth quarter where a good defense imposed its will on them? Surely Brent Venables saw the signs of the Rebels' demise in that film session.
Final score: Oklahoma 38, Ole Miss 20