Three Matchups to Watch in Oklahoma's Opener vs. UTEP

NORMAN — It’s almost football time in Oklahoma.

The No.10 Sooners will kick off 2026’s highly anticipated campaign on Friday night against UTEP.

The Miners don’t bring much to the table after enduring a 2-10 season in 2025, and head coach Scotty Walden reloaded with essentially an entirely new offense, and he had to replace half of his defense.

Oklahoma’s game plan will undoubtedly be simple, as the Sooners don’t want to tip their hand in any fashion with a trip to No. 16 Michigan looming, but here are three matchups OU needs to dominate to get the 2026 season started in style.

C Caleb Nitta vs. UTEP’s defensive line

Oklahoma’s Gunnar Allen (57), Ryan Fodje (70) and Caleb Nitta (60) during one of the Sooners' fall practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The situation at center for Oklahoma has been well-documented this week.

And while the Sooners hope either Jake Maikkula or Ryan Fodje will be available next week in The Big House, Friday’s contest represents an important moment for Western Kentucky transfer Caleb Nitta.

Nitta’s work against LSU last year and battling Oklahoma’s defensive line poses a much larger challenge than anything the Miners bring to the table, but OU fans have sat through less-than-stellar offensive performances against inferior opposition before in a season opener.

If he is called upon against Michigan or beyond, Nitta will want to have a dominant showing against UTEP to build on as he further integrates himself into Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit.

WR Elijah Thomas vs. UTEP’s secondary

Oklahoma wide receiver Elijah Thomas makes a tackle on special teams against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Sophomore Elijah Thomas is on track to put it all together and factor into OU’s offense this fall.

UTEP’s secondary returns two pieces from last year, but Thomas’ athleticism should see him create separation with ease on Friday night.

Any production, even against a bad defense, would be important for the local product.

Though he played a key role on special teams, Thomas caught just one pass for five yards as a freshman, so a reasonable first step toward a major role in 2026 would be to enjoy a nice performance against UTEP.

Oklahoma’s Defensive Tackles vs. UTEP’s Offensive Line

Oklahoma defensive lineman Bishop Thomas hits a sled during practice in fall camp. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

David Stone and Jayden Jackson have a chance to put up crazy stats if they want to on Friday night.

UTEP’s offensive line is light on FBS experience, which is a bad spot to be in as the Miners prepare to try and take on Brent Venables’ talented defense.

But the intrigue will come in the waves of bodies behind Stone and Jackson.

Georgia State transfer Bishop Thomas will make his first appearance for the Sooners on Friday night, and Trent Wilson and Nigel Smith are both expected to play a key role in Todd Bates’ defensive tackles rotation.

That trio should get plenty of run early, and perhaps into the third quarter, and it will be important to demolish UTEP’s offensive line to build confidence ahead of next week’s massive tilt.

Freshman James “Tank” Carrington should also see plenty of playing time against the Miners, which will give Bates and the defensive coaching staff plenty of tape to correct any mental errors or technique erros that could make their way onto film before Michigan.

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