Three Matchups to Watch When Oklahoma Takes on Michigan
Oklahoma has a chance to make a statement on Saturday night.
The No.18-ranked Sooners host No. 15 Michigan in college football’s Week 2 main event.
Whichever quarterback plays better, Oklahoma’s John Mateer or Michigan’s Bryce Underwood, will shape the contest as each signal caller is entering the biggest game of their respective careers.
Here are three other matchups that will shape Saturday’s clash.
Michigan DE TJ Guy vs. Oklahoma’s Offensive Tackles
For the second straight year, Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line underwhelmed in the Sooners’ opener.
OU was unable to consistently run the ball against FCS competition, as Illinois State held Oklahoma to 103 yards rushing.
If the Wolverines are able to knock OU back on first and second down, that will put Mateer in danger.
Oklahoma played most of last week’s game with third-stringer Luke Baklenko at left tackle and Logan Howland at right tackle. True freshman Michael Fasusi and veteran Western Carolina transfer Derek Simmons are expected to be available, giving Bedenbaugh more options to throw out at tackle.
Michigan defensive end TJ Guy finished last year with 5.5 sacks, and if the Sooners are backed up into obvious passing situations, the Wolverines will turn Guy loose against Oklahoma’s tackles.
That’s a tough spot to put Fasusi, Simmons or Howland in, so it will be up to OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to get creative and keep his offense on schedule.
Michigan TE Marlin Klein vs. Oklahoma LB Kendal Daniels
The first priority for Brent Venables’ defense will be to stop the run.
Michigan also can’t afford to get behind the chains with their own questions at offensive tackle, and the Wolverines won’t want to place the weight of the world on Underwood’s shoulders in his first road start.
But Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have a weapon in tight end Marlin Klein.
The 6-foot-6, 247-pounder caught six passes for 93 yards and a score last week against Nex Mexico, and he quickly emerged as one of Underwood’s favorite targets.
Generally, an athletic tight end is a matchup nightmare for the defense.
That's why the Sooners went out and got Kendal Daniels.
The 6-4, 242-pound transfer played both safety and linebacker at Oklahoma State, and he has a chance to make an immediate impact for the Sooners.
His skillset will keep him on the field for the majority of Saturday’s battle, and if Daniels can lock Klein down, he’ll allow Venables to send even more pressure at Underwood, knowing that the young quarterback’s safety valve has been taken out of the game.
If Klein has a big night, however, the Sooners may have to adjust their plan and drop more numbers back into coverage instead of coming after the talented freshman.
OU’s Running Backs vs. Michigan LBs Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham
At some point on Saturday night, an Oklahoma running back will have to put his body on the line in pass protection to give Mateer extra time.
Michigan linebackers Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham savor those moments.
Barham will miss the first half — he was ejected for targeting in the second half last week — but Ernest Hausmann will still be there to challenge Jaydn Ott, Jovantae Barnes, Xavier Robinson or whoever else finds themselves in the backfield.
Hausmann finished second on the team in tackles for loss last year, and he added two sacks and 54 total tackles.
Barham finished 2024 with 40 total tackles himself, and the Wolverines will hope to spring either of their linebackers free to chase down Mateer before he evades the pocket.
Oklahoma’s offensive line held up in pass protection last week, but Michigan’s defense is a different challenge entirely.
DeMarco Murray demands a lot from his running backs in pass protection, and all of that offseason work will be put to the test come 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.