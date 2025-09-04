Will Oklahoma be Able to Run on Michigan's 'Stout' Defense?
NORMAN — Michigan’s defensive line produced two top 13 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, yet the Wolverines have reloaded up front.
No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0) will have to make major improvements along the offensive line from Week 1 to stand up to the physicality of the No. 15-ranked Wolverines.
Michigan (1-0) held New Mexico to 50 yards rushing last week, knocking the Lobos back for nine tackles for loss in the process.
“They lost several players, but still have so many good players up front,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “They've got seven players on defense who’ve started at least 10 career games. That's a lot for (a team) that was supposed to graduate a lot of guys.”
Linebacker Jaishawn Barham will miss the first half after he was ejected from Michigan’s opener for targeting in the second half, but the Wolverines have plenty of depth to lean on.
“They’re well-coached,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “They understand their gap integrity. They do a really good job at the point of attack, whether it’s in shedding run blocks or rushing the passer, they do a really good job. They’re sound, so we have to bring our best.”
While Michigan shut down the running game in Week 1, OU’s offense struggled to run the ball against FCS competition.
The Sooners rushed for 103 total yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry in their 35-3 win over Illinois State.
OU was shorthanded last Saturday.
Offensive linemen Michael Fasusi, Heath Ozaeta and Derek Simmons all were held out of the game, and running back Jaydn Ott played a minimal role.
Venables provided positive updates on Fasusi, Simmons and Ott this week, but everyone has to play better across the board to make the necessary improvements from Week 1 to Week 2.
“I don’t think it’s all just offensive line, it’s not all tight ends, it’s not all running backs,” Arbuckle said. “Whenever you talk about running the ball, it’s really all 11 players on the field being on the page at the same time. Everything goes into it.”
Oklahoma guard Febechi Nwaiwu is optimistic that the Sooners can make major improvements on the ground this week.
"There's 100 percent things that can be easily fixed,” he said. “… Communication can be better, 100 percent. I think individually, like for me, I can be more of a leader out there on the field. I can try to encourage guys to get things going a little bit more. Try to be a spark for the offense. That's one thing I see."
There are aspects to the rushing attack the Sooners kept hidden against Illinois State.
Quarterback John Mateer rarely had his number called on the ground, and Arbuckle didn’t use much pre-snap motion to attempt and confuse the defense.
The new Sooners’ offensive coordinator will have to dig deep into his playsheet to catch Michigan’s front seven by surprise, and he’s looking forward to the challenge the Wolverines will present on Saturday night.
“They’re really veteran players out there. They show up on film,” Arbuckle said. “They strike you. They’re able to cover in space, so they’ve been really impressive.
“… They’re stout and they’re well-coached, and they’re going to bring their best, so we’re going to bring ours.”