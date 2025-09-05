All Sooners

Oklahoma-Michigan Preview: Sooners on SI Staff Picks

The Sooners on SI staff offers their predictions for the Sooners' huge non-conference test against Michigan. 

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer drops back to pass against Illinois State.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer drops back to pass against Illinois State. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field — logged their score predictions for Saturday’s massive tilt between the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) and the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines (1-0).

John Hoover

Let’s just get it out of the way now: Oklahoma’s offense will struggle to run the football against the big, bad Wolverines. That puts a lot on quarterback John Mateer and the OU wide receivers (and hey, the tight ends too, would ya look at that), but the roar of the crowd and the muscle of the Oklahoma defense will be enough to support Mateer’s herculean passing efforts. If the Sooner pass blockers are capable against the Michigan rush, Mateer should have a big day through the air, and field goals will come into play for the Sooners’ new kicker, Tate Sandell.

Final Score: Oklahoma 27, Michigan 24

Ryan Chapman 

Points are likely going to be sparse on Saturday night. Oklahoma’s stellar defensive line will ask plenty of questions of the Wolverines’ offensive line, especially on the perimeter. In turn, OU will not be able to line up and run downhill on Michigan after struggling to move Illinois State off the ball. But Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle kept quarterback John Mateer from getting involved on the ground too much against the Redbirds, and though he broke Baker Mayfield’s record for passing yards in an OU debut, it will be the Washington State transfer’s legs that win the day. Just like Dillon Gabriel’s gritty rushing performance against Texas in 2023, Mateer will fight for the tough yards, move the chains and put just enough on the board to outgun Michigan. The Sooners need to avoid a late kicking battle, as the Wolverines boast one of the best kickers in college football, but the atmosphere in Norman will help carry OU and Brent Venables to a massive win. 

Final Score: Oklahoma 17, Michigan 13

Read More Oklahoma vs. Michigan

Carson Field 

Even with both teams having dynamic offensive players, Oklahoma and Michigan are strongest on defense. Because of that, the battle between the Sooners and Wolverines won’t be a scoring fest. Quarterback John Mateer has played only one game at OU against an FCS team. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood has played just one college game period, and that was against a middling New Mexico squad. While I don’t predict that either quarterback will play poorly, it’s hard to imagine that OU-Michigan will be a quarterback battle that turns the game into a boat race. Both defensive fronts have size, speed and experience. Maybe it’s cliche to say that this game will be won in the trenches, but that’s what I expect. And after the Sooners struggled to run against Illinois State, that doesn’t bode well for their chances against the No. 15 Wolverines.

Final Score: Michigan 27, Oklahoma 24

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football