Three Oklahoma Players Who Need a Big Game Against South Carolina

For the Sooners to try and replicate last year’s magical November run, Oklahoma has to take care of business on Halloween.

OU hosts Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks, who are hot after notching a pair of emotional victories.





Quarterback John Mateer needs another steady, turnover-free showing to power Oklahoma’s offense, but here are three other Sooners who need a good outing to help notch another Southeastern Conference victory.

G Heath Ozaeta

Oklahoma offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta scans the defense before a snap against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The return of Michael Fasusi at left tackle lifted the entire offensive line in Starkville, but Heath Ozaeta’s return at right guard could further solidify things.

Ozaeta was not included on Thursday’s availability report, which points toward a return to the lineup after missing two games.

Ozaeta has a wealth of SEC experience, which will be needed as the right side of OU’s offensive line gets targeted by South Carolina’s defense.

Dylan Stewart will undoubtedly love the matchup against E’Marion Harris, but Ozaeta needs to be able to punch back alongside the embattled right tackle to keep Oklahoma’s offense from becoming too one-dimensional by only trying to run the ball behind Fasusi and Noah Best on the left side.

WR Manny Choice

Oklahoma wide receiver Manny Choice celebrates with Rocky Beers after scoring a touchdown. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Manny Choice enjoyed a career day against Kentucky, but he didn’t make much of an impact against Mississippi State.

Not all of that was down to Choice, as Brent Venables asserted on Tuesday.

“He was open a couple of times, but we threw the ball elsewhere. So some of that is just a timing standpoint and game plan standpoint,” the OU head coach said.

Choice is a massive target for Mateer, and he could become a matchup problem in the red zone as Oklahoma works to trade field goals for touchdowns.

He only has nine catches on the year, but he showed that he can make an impact with his 98-yard outing against the Wildcats.

K Tate Sandell

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell prepares for an attempt against MSU. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

It’s been a puzzling year for the reigning Lou Groza winner.

Tate Sandell delivered in a clutch situation against Texas, walking off the Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry, but he missed three field goals against Mississippi State.

Sandell has to find his consistency.

The Gamecocks have won games in similar fashion to Kentucky, and Saturday’s contest projects to be another tight conference contest

If Oklahoma’s offense stalls on the Gamecocks’ side of the field, Venables needs to have full faith that Sandell can put three points on the board — something that has been far from a certainty in 2026.

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