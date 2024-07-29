Three Questions on Oklahoma Training Camp: Tight Ends
Oklahoma opens preseason training camp this week, and the Sooners have some questions to get answered during the month of August.
In this series, Sooners on SI will attempt to provide some answers ahead of camp.
Up next is the Oklahoma tight end room.
How will Oklahoma's trio of newcomers perform in Norman?
The group seems to offer a variety of different skill sets, but will have to prove that there is enough talent amongst the three to contribute to an SEC offense.
In 2023, the Sooners received lackluster output from Joe Jon Finley's top two tight ends, Austin Stogner and Blake Smith.
With Stogner now pursuing a career in the NFL and Smith transferring to Texas State, OU needed to completely rebuild its tight end room over the offseason.
Finley and Seth Littrell did just that by adding former 4-star prospect Davon Mitchell in the 2024 recruiting class as well as bringing in Southeastern Louisiana transfer Bauer Sharp and Baylor transfer Jake Roberts.
Sharp, a 6-foot-4, 247-pound former quarterback, was one of the top FCS tight ends in the nation last year. As a redshirt sophomore, the former Lions' standout hauled in 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 133 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Sharp's physicality, versatility, athleticism and size makes him a likely candidate to be the Sooners' starting tight end this season. If the Dothan, AL, product's game translates well against SEC competition, he will provide much more to Littrell's offense than Stogner did for Jeff Lebby last season when the now-Mississippi State head coach was calling plays in Norman.
Roberts, who is originally from Norman, OK, but made stops at North Texas and Baylor before transferring to OU, has played under Littrell and should also earn time on the field.
While the redshirt senior isn't as athletic as Sharp, Roberts has plenty of experience at the tight end position and should see rotational snaps this season. Listed at 6-4 and 252 pounds, the Norman North (OK) product caught 23 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown with the Bears in 2023.
Roberts missed spring football with an injury, but will be another solid option for Oklahoma's offense if he is able to stay healthy in training camp.
Mitchell, a coveted prospect in the 2025 recruiting class who reclassified to arrive in Norman one year earlier, could also factor into Finley's tight end rotation in 2024.
At 6-3 and 250 pounds, Mitchell's size and remarkable athleticism give the former 4-star prospect a chance to be one of the top tight ends in the country at some point in his career. Currently, however, Mitchell is very young and still likely one year away from being a true contributor in the SEC.
Read More Oklahoma Training Camp Questions
Can Kaden Helms or Kade McIntyre crack the rotation after returning from injury?
If healthy, one of the two may be able to earn a few snaps, but both players will need to perform well in training camp to avoid being buried on the depth chart.
Aside from the three aforementioned tight ends, Kaden McIntyre and Kaden Helms have also shown flashes during their time in Norman.
McIntyre, a redshirt freshman from Fremont, NE, is the only tight end on the Sooners' roster who caught a pass in Crimson and Cream last season. In Week 1 against Arkansas State, McIntyre notched one reception for 26 yards before going down with an injury that would sideline the former 3-star prospect until OU's regular season finale against TCU.
Listed at 6-3 and 221 pounds, McIntyre has impressive speed and agility at the tight end position that could make him a threat to opposing defenses in Littrell's passing attack. To earn time on the field, however, McIntyre will have to prove he can hold up at the line of scrimmage against some of the most physical defenders in college football.
Helms, who has been plagued by injuries since arriving in Norman, seems to finally be nearing full health after slowly getting reacclimated to football activities during the spring.
Listed at 6-5 and 239 pounds, Helms has the size and physique to be a contributor, but will have to stay healthy through training camp to have a chance at cracking FInley's rotation.
Can anyone else step up and push for playing time?
Aside from the five aforementioned tight ends, a few other players have the potential to see the field this season.
The only other tight ends on Oklahoma's roster both joined the team last offseason after transferring from other collegiate athletic programs.
Hampton Fay, a former Michigan State quarterback, is listed at 6-5 and 245 pounds and could make an impact for OU on special teams or as a blocker. While Fay is likely not athletic enough to compete as a No. 1 tight end in the SEC, he provides a veteran presence and could be serviceable for Littrell and company in a pinch.
Josh Fanuiel, a former basketball player at Division II Cameron University in Lawton, OK, earned a few meaningful snaps towards the end of the Sooners' 2023 campaign and showed promise moving in space as a blocker.
Listed at 6-3 and 250 pounds, Fanuiel's size, athleticism and high upside make him an intriguing option at the tight end position. While the Houston-area product most likely won't be one of the team's primary targets on passing concepts, Fanuiel has proven on a small sample size that he can provide value to Littrell's offense.