NORMAN — The Sooners are officially streaking.

No. 22 Oklahoma united with an old friend Saturday, and while the contest looked different than a majority of their Big 12 battles, the result was the same.

OU handed Texas A&M another loss at Owen Field, 28-7.

Quarterback John Mateer shook off a slow start to throw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get the party going in Norman.

The victory was the Sooners’ third in a row, and OU (7-4 overall, 5-3 SEC) has a chance to extend its November winning streak next weekend against Missouri.

Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s win.

Offense Overcomes Mistakes

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer fumbles in the first half against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

John Mateer had enjoyed a streak of four games without a turnover.

That ended in the second quarter on Saturday.

The Sooners saw an eight-play, 61-yard drive end due to an awkward interception in the end zone on a ball that tight end Hayden Hansen deflected back into play.

On the ensuing possession, OU moved 31 yards on six plays before Mateer fumbled and Texas A&M (4-7, 1-7) recovered.

But the offense was able to respond.

The Sooners got the ball back with 1:44 on the clock and one timeout and moved right down the field to tie the game at 7-7.

Mateer really got things rolling with a 12-yard completion to Rocky Beers, which was followed by a 25-yard connection with Parker Livingstone.

Three plays later, OU faced third-and-25. Mateer actually got Texas A&M’s defense to jump offside, but on the free play, Elijah Thomas was able to walk the tightrope on the Aggie sideline for a 38-yard reception.

That set up a 4-yard touchdown to Beers to cap off OU’s most explosive drive yet under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten.

Oklahoma only scored 21 points in the second half, all of which came in the fourth quarter, but the Sooners’ 421 total yards were the second-most put on the Aggie defense this year.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma Stops Hart

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone runs down Texas A&M quarterback Brady Hart. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Texas A&M hoped to give its offense a boost with a quarterback change, but the result against OU’s defense was the same.

Brady Hart was able to connect on 39- and 36-yard passes on the Aggies’ lone scoring drive, a 96-yard march, but he struggled to do much else outside of that.

Linebacker Owen Heinecke could have had a pair of interceptions in the first half, and cornerback Courtland Guillory dropped another pick to keep Hart from piling up turnovers.

Even without the interceptions, Hart’s day was unimpressive.

He completed 8-of-20 passes for 131 yards, as Brent Venables dialed up pressure after pressure aimed at confusing the signal caller in his first start.

The Sooners sacked Hart three times for 21 yards, and Oklahoma bottled up Texas A&M’s rushing attack, allowing just 54 yards on the ground.

Guillory finally broke through with an interception in the fourth quarter, which was turned into a touchdown one play later when Mateer found Isaiah Sategna for a 25-yard score.

The handful of OU defenders playing in their final game on Owen Field enjoyed the outing.

Unheralded Special Teams Plays Prove Crucial

Punt coverage doesn’t always get a ton of love, but Doug Deakin’s unit saved the Sooners a bunch of yardage.

Michael Boganowski made a nice shoestring tackle on punt coverage in the first half to prevent Texas A&M from setting up a return along the Aggie sideline that could have moved the ball deep into OU territory.

Then in the second half, Thomas reprised his key role on special teams to come up with a pair of tackles on his own that kept Texas A&M punt returner Bravion Rogers from finding any space.

In the end, he returned three punts for 13 total yards.

Texas A&M punter Tyler White downed five punts inside the 20 and boomed two punts for more than 50 yards, meaning the Sooners needed to save every bit of yardage on special teams until they broke the game open late in the fourth quarter.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.