Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Spring Game

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Spring Game returned on Saturday.

The Sooners staged four quarters of action for fans at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, giving fans a chance to get familiar with a handful of new faces.

OU held out a few key contributors, especially on the defensive line, in an abundance of caution, but here are three takeaways from the Spring Game.

The offense added physicality

General manager Jim Nagy worked with head coach Brent Venables to up the physicality in the run game.

The additions at tight end — Hayden Hansen, Rocky Beers and Jack Van Dorselaer — all pointed to that.

That trio held up well in the Spring Game, but the emphasis was seen across the offense.

Freshmen running backs Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker and transfer Lloyd Avant looked eager to step up in pass protection and take the fight to the defense.

That then translated to when Mateer handed the ball to the new trio of rushers.

The Red Team was composed of the projected starters, and with David Stone, Jayden Jackson, Bishop Thomas, Kenny Ozowalu and Wyatt Gilmore held out up front, the White Team defensive line was undermanned.

Still, the Red Team opened up holes for Hatton, Walker and Avant to roll through.

Whitt Newbauer was calm in chaos

Whitt Newbauer and freshman Bowe Bentley split snaps on the White Team in a battle against the first team defense, and both spent a lot of time on the run.

Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye consistently won their battles on the outside, and Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson did a nice job pushing the backup offensive line back.

As a result, the pocket was on the move, both by design and by necessity.

Newbauer, the experienced backup, started things off with a 39-yard completion to freshman Jahsiear Rogers, and he was able to at least get to the sidelines or turn upfield when the pressure hit.

Bentley struggled at first, though was able to make progress throughout the day.

If the Sooners rolled into action next weekend, it appeared like Newbauer would assume the role of backup while Bentley continues to develop.

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The defense still looks dominant

Oklahoma’s 2025 defense will see some key contributors get drafted next weekend, but Venables still has plenty of talent to work with.

If the quarterbacks on Saturday hadn’t been in no-contact jerseys, Danny Okoye would have had multiple sacks roaring off the edge.

Cornerback Courtland Guillory flew all over the field on his first few drives, making a tackle in the backfield and breaking up a pass.

Peyton Bowen did haul in an interception, and Eli Bowen might have also had an interception if there had been a replay review in the first half.

Even depth pieces like Mississippi Valley State transfer Prince Ijioma and sophomore safety Omarion Robinson flashed and were disruptive, which will only help build out the depth on the back end of the defense.

The return of Owen Heinecke will only help solidify depth in the front seven, too, which is a good sign for Venables and the Sooners heading into 2026.