FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Three Sooners named Phil Steele All-American

Creed Humphrey, Nik Bonitto and Isiah Thomas all earn postseason accolades from America's prodigious preseason football magazine publisher
Author:
Publish date:

Three Oklahoma Sooners were named to the Phil Steele All-America team on Wednesday.

Junior center and co-captain Creed Humphrey was named third-team All-American, while junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto were named fourth-team All-American.

Creed Humphrey

Creed Humphrey

Humphrey, from Shawnee, OK, was behind Alabama’s Landon Dickerson and Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum. Humphrey, who anchored Oklahoma’s record-setting offense each of the last three seasons, has declared for the NFL Draft and is widely projected as a first-round pick. Humphrey allowed zero sacks or hits on the quarterback in pass protection this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Thomas and Bonitto were bookend pass-rushers the first half of the season before defensive end Ronnie Perkins returned from NCAA suspension and allowed Thomas to play more inside.

Nik Bonitto

Nik Bonitto

Bonitto, from Fort Lauderdale, FL, ranked first among FBS defenders in pass-rush grade, pass-rush win rate and pressure rate generated, according to PFF, and ranked third in the Big 12 this season with 0.85 QB sacks per game (8.5 total) and 10th with 1.10 tackles for loss per game (11.0 total).

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas

Thomas, from Tulsa, rose from a reserve role into one of the Big 12’s most disruptive defensive linemen in 2020. He ranked fifth among Big 12 defenders with 0.73 sacks per game (8.0 total) and eighth at 1.14 tackles for loss per game (12.5 total).

Nik Bonitto
Football

Three Sooners named Phil Steele All-American

Theo Wease - James Houston
Football

Florida player who said Oklahoma was 'not on our level' enters transfer portal

Spencer Rattler - Cotton run
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 41

Mo Gibson - Ty Russell
Football

Oklahoma at Baylor: OU faces major challenge

Najee Harris - hurdle-H
Football

COMMENTARY: My Heisman ballot: My guy got robbed, and that's fine with me

Rattler square
Football

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler the early favorite for 2021 Heisman

Cotton - Trophy
Football

An Oklahoma national championship run in 2021? Lincoln Riley says 'You can just feel' it

Charleston Rambo - catch
Football

Oklahoma WR Charleston Rambo enters transfer portal

Caleb Williams Elite 11 MVP
Football

Oklahoma's Caleb Williams talks Tristan Leigh, Cotton Bowl and NIL legislation