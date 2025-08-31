Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's Victory Over Illinois State
NORMAN — Oklahoma started 2025 off in the winner’s circle, though there may be some fireworks left over for next week.
Transfer quarterback John Mateer unveiled the No. 18 Sooners’ new look offense against Illinois State on Saturday, and while there were bright spots, OU still had some hiccups to work through.
A pair of turnovers kept the score closer than what was actually transpiring on the field, but the Sooners shook off the slow start.
Mateer finished with four total touchdowns, powering OU to a 35-3 win at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma (1-0) is now set to host No. 14 Michigan next week in a contest that will be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s first win in 2025:
Offense Closes First Half on a High
The first two drives of the Ben Arbuckle era left plenty to be desired.
Oklahoma was held to a three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, then a Jaren Kanak fumble killed the Sooners’ second drive.
Those were the only signs of growing pains on Saturday, however, as OU’s offense kicked into gear for the rest of the half.
Oklahoma racked up 252 total yards on its final three offensive drives of the first half, all of which ended in touchdowns.
Mateer took to the sky and spread the ball around to a few different receivers.
Deion Burks got things going with a one-handed 28-yard grab on the Illinois State sideline, then Jacob Jordan’s 27-yard reception set up Mateer’s 7-yard touchdown to put OU in front 7-0.
Mateer proceeded to complete five passes for 20 yards or more in the first half. Last year, Oklahoma completed only 20 passes of 20 yards or more.
Freshman running back Tory Blaylock also found the end zone on the final drive of the first half to open his account in Norman.
Mateer closed his debut with a 20-yard connection to Keontez Lewis for a score late in the fourth quarter.
He completed 30-of-37 passes for 392 yards and three scores, while also throwing one interception. Mateer also rushed for 24 yards on seven carries and one score.
Line Still Under Construction
Tackles Michael Fasusi and Derek Simmons were held out of the opener, as was guard Heath Ozaeta.
Though Bill Bedenbaugh didn’t have his full set of tools to tinker with in the opener, he still rotated throughout the opening three quarters.
Things never truly settled up front because the Sooners struggled to move Illinois State’s defensive line off the ball consistently.
OU averaged just 3.7 yards per rush with Jovantae Barnes and Blaylock splitting the carries early.
Cal transfer Jaydn Ott entered the backfield in the fourth quarter, but he was unable to improve the play up front.
His first carry went backwards three yards because he was greeted by a pair of white jerseys in the backfield.
When the Sooners finally called off the dogs late in the fourth quarter, OU had totaled 100 rushing yards on 30 carries.
Defense Looked Crisp
Wholesale defensive rotations didn’t phase Brent Venables’ defense.
Oklahoma allowed just 95 yards of total offense in the first half, and things only got worse for Illinois State after defensive end Taylor Wein knocked Redbirds quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse out of the game in the third quarter.
Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis’ defensive line dictated play all night. Illinois State’s receivers rarely created separation from OU’s secondary, and sure-tackling performances from corners Gentry Williams and Courtland Guillory forced a parade of punts in the first half.
Wein later added a sack, bringing OU’s total up to two on the day. Oklahoma also logged five tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries, and ultimately gave up 151 total yards.
Illinois State's only points of the day came after the Redbirds picked off Mateer on the Sooners' 22-yard line. OU's defense held on the next series, but the Redbirds were able to avoid the shutout with a field goal.
The Sooners and the Wolverines will meet for the second time ever next week at 6:30 p.m., and the battle from Norman will be broadcast on ABC.