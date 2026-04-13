Three Things to Watch on Defense During Oklahoma’s Spring Game

NORMAN — For the first time of 2026, the Sooners will play in front of fans at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this week.

Oklahoma will play its annual spring game on Saturday after a few weeks of spring practice. The intrasquad exhibition contest serves as an appetizer five months before OU kicks off its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.

Last year, defense helped lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. OU ranked first in the SEC in both scoring defense (15.2 points allowed per game) and total defense (272.5 yards allowed per game) in 2025, the team’s second year in the conference.

Here are three things to watch for on defense:

1. Defensive end hierarchy

Oklahoma defensive end Jake Kreul participates in a drill during spring practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Taylor Wein broke out in 2025, and as a result, he’ll start at left defensive end in 2026 as a result.

But the right edge spot should be open. With how much talent the Sooners have at the position, it should be fascinating to see which ends are most productive in the spring game.

Redshirt sophomore Danny Okoye played in 11 games in 2025 after appearing in only two contests as a true freshman. He registered two tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup while backing up, Wein, R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr.

Adepoju Adebawore, now a senior, is another edge rusher who saw his role expand last year. The former 5-star recruit had his most efficient college football season, ending the 2025 campaign with 17 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Two newcomers — Jake Kreul and Kenny Ozowalu — could also have notable roles in 2026.

Kreul is an IMG Academy product who signed with OU as part of its 2026 recruiting class. The 6-3, 230-pound defensive end was a consensus top-60 prospect and has received praise from his teammates and coaches throughout spring ball.

Ozowalu transferred to OU from UTSA after the 2025 season. He started 10 games for the Roadrunners last year and logged 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.

With so many quality players on the depth chart, it could be hard for the Sooners to iron out their defensive end rotations — but that’s a good problem to have.

2. More experienced Guillory, Bowen

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen breaks up a pass against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Young cornerbacks Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen were outstanding in 2025, and fans will enjoy getting to see them out on the gridiron again on Saturday.

Guillory was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team after recording 41 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, seven pass breakups and a tackle for loss. He appeared in all 13 of OU’s games as a true freshman and started 11 of them.

Bowen missed the first four games of his sophomore season with an injury but was among the SEC’s best defensive backs once he returned. The cornerback ended his second college football season with 24 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six.

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Oklahoma will have Jacobe Johnson, Trystan Haynes, Prince Ijioma and Dakoda Fields backing up those two.

But after Guillory and Bowen were excellent last year, they’ll be the starters in 2026. And Saturday’s scrimmage will showcase the progress they have made since OU’s loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 19.

3. Linebacker rotations

Oklahoma linebacker James Nesta competes in spring practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

With how deep OU should be on the line and in the secondary, linebacker seems to be a thin position.

The Sooners lost Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho to the transfer portal after the 2025 season. Owen Heinecke’s future is in limbo, as the Cleveland County District Court will rule on his injunction for another year of eligibility on Tuesday.

As it stands, Kip Lewis and Cole Sullivan are the clear starters at linebacker, and Reggie Powers III will likely hold down the cheetah spot. (Cheetah is a hybrid between defensive back and linebacker).

Behind Lewis and Sullivan are several guys with minimal experience at the college level.

Redshirt sophomore James Nesta played in 13 games last year, primarily appearing on special teams, though he did make his first career tackle for loss against Temple. Taylor Heim also had a key special teams role, but he was absent from practice last week after suffering an undisclosed injury. And Marcus James, a redshirt freshman, played in only one contest in 2025.

There’s no denying that Lewis and Sullivan can be disruptive in the middle of OU’s defense. But others in the position group will need to step up for the linebacker corps to be as strong as it was last year.