Three Things to Watch on Offense During Oklahoma's Spring Game

Welcome to game week!

It’s that time again — Oklahoma’s annual Spring Game is back. After taking a year off for the ill-fated experiment known as the Crimson Combine, the Red-White Game returns to Owen Field this Saturday.

As always, it’s worth remembering the countless Spring Game standouts who made headlines in April but disappeared once the real season kicked off in September. It's a scrimmage and not evidence of greatness or an indictment of failure.

But that doesn't mean the Sooners can't show some real progress on Saturday. Here are three things on offense you can watch for:

Oklahoma quarterback Whitt Newbauer | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

1. Backup Quarterback Prowess

Step one — don’t expect to see John Mateer unveiling a new throwing motion or showing any noticeable improvement in his pocket presence or lower-body mechanics. It's a scrimmage, so Mateer won't be in a position to show any real progress nor has there been enough time to truly hone any improvements.

But what you can focus on is what will Oklahoma's back up situation look like at quarterback?

Everyone is excited about true freshman Bowe Bentley. But as great as he has been according to his coaches, he is an 18-year old early enrollee.

What about players who are in their second years within the Ben Arbuckle system? Whitt Newbauer has surprised early in spring with athletic plays. Jett Niu appears ready to show his own improvements.

Mateer has already shown a tendency to get banged up. Everyone’s hoping that won’t be the case in 2026, but if he rolls an ankle, who’s stepping in next? Saturday’s Spring Game could go a long way toward easing the nerves of Sooner fans if QB1 ends up missing time this fall.

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Oklahoma running backs coach Deland McCullough on the practice field. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

2. The Next Running Back

With Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson out for spring — Robinson's status is less certain — the new running backs will have a prime opportunity to win some confidence from the fans before entering the long offseason.

Depending on your perspective, Deland McCullough’s job either just got a lot harder or much easier. During Oklahoma’s Spring Media Day, he explained that he isn’t a big believer in making veteran running backs handle the bulk of the carries during spring practices.

With Blaylock and Robinson sidelined, McCullough’s focus narrowed. The real challenge now is identifying who might emerge as Oklahoma’s next feature back — or perhaps the player capable of pushing the established starters for their spots.

Lloyd Avant, Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker are all capable. Avant appears to be getting the brunt of starter carries during media viweing windows of spring practice, but the freshman are just as intriguing with their unique talents.

3. Who Wants to Catch?

Oklahoma receiver Jayden Petit runs a route during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Trell Harris is one of the many players missing spring due to an offseason procedure. With Isaiah Sategna II firmly entrinched as one of the Sooners' most important players, Saturday's Spring Game may go a long way in establishing the next pass catcher for Mateer.

With new arrivals from high school — Jayden Petit's size gives him an edge. Jahsiear Rogers has caught the attention of his teammates early on.

What about new faces from the transfer portal like Washington State transfer Mackenzie Alleyne or Texas transfer Parker Livingstone?

Oklahoma fans wouldn't be at all dismayed if the pass catcher of the day wasn't a wide receiver at all. The Sooners have three new tight ends in Hayden Hansen, Rocky Beers and Jack Van Dorselear. Having a tight end as your security blanket always seems to be a key ingredient in a high-functioning offense.