Which Other Oklahoma Players Could Crack Top 100 Rankings in 2026?

College football is deep into the offseason, as three months still remain until the first games of 2026 kick off.

Still, outlets have begun creating preseason lists and rankings to generate buzz ahead of the fall.

Last week, On3 revealed its top 100 players in college football for 2026.

Oklahoma saw four of its players included on the list: defensive tackle David Stone (No. 20), linebacker Kip Lewis (52), defensive end Taylor Wein (75) and wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (78).

It’s unsurprising that three of OU’s four representatives hail from the defensive side, as the Sooners’ stingy defense paved the way for their trip to the College Football Playoff. It’s also not a shocker that Sategna is Oklahoma’s only offensive player listed, as he caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns during his first season in Norman.

These rankings are subjective, and plenty of college football fans had disagreements with them on social media. But it’s very possible that more Sooners find their way onto this list by the end of the 2026 season.

Here are a few OU players who could establish themselves as top-100 players during the fall:

CB Courtland Guillory

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory stands on the field after losing to Texas. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Courtland Guillory was outstanding as a true freshman in 2025, logging 41 total tackles, 28 solo tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups. He earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors and was named a Freshman All-American by On3.

Guillory ended the year with an impressive 74.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade. His coverage grade of 74.4 ranked third among Sooner defenders.

The young defensive back started 11 games a year ago, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, he’ll be an every-game starter in 2026.

Given his production in Year 1, it’s hard to imagine that Guillory doesn’t produce similar — or better — numbers during his sophomore season.

CB Eli Bowen

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen celebrates after a pass breakup against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Alongside Guillory at cornerback will be Eli Bowen, who has been excellent in each of his first two seasons at OU.

As a sophomore in 2025, Bowen notched 24 tackles, 19 solo tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six despite missing the Sooners’ first four games with an injury.

His outstanding second year followed his freshman season in which he had 30 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception en route to earning ESPN Freshman All-American honors.

Bowen has legitimate NFL potential, and if the 5-9, 185-pound cornerback can stay healthy, he’ll be disruptive again in the Sooners’ secondary.

QB John Mateer

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer scrambles against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Yes, John Mateer struggled in the back half of his first season at OU. He completed only 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,670 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions over the Sooners’ final eight contests.

But people forget how dynamic he was before suffering his hand injury against Auburn.

Mateer threw for 1,215 yards and logged 11 total touchdowns in OU’s first four games of 2025. He helped the Sooners earn ranked wins against Michigan and Auburn during that stretch and was the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after they defeated the Tigers.

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Mateer wasn’t perfect during those games, as he turned the ball over four times in that span. But he showed that he can be one of college football’s most electric quarterbacks when fully healthy.

Plus, Mateer will have the benefit of better wide receivers and tight ends around him in 2026.

OL Michael Fasusi

Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi prays before the Sooners' spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Offensive lineman Michael Fasusi came to Norman as a 5-star prospect, and he showed why as a true freshman.

Fasusi played on 676 offensive snaps during his first college football season, and his 65.1 PFF offensive grade ranked fourth among OU offensive linemen who played more than 200 snaps.

The tackle was particularly valuable in run-blocking situations, as his 68.5 grade led all linemen on the roster.

Fasusi still has plenty of developing to do — he registered a mediocre 59.2 pass-blocking grade. But all signs point toward the 6-5, 320-pound lineman taking a massive step forward in 2026.

S Peyton Bowen

Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen makes a tackle against Temple. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Peyton Bowen, Eli’s older brother, will be a senior in the fall after appearing in all 39 of the Sooners’ games over the last three seasons.

Bowen logged career-highs in tackles (47), pass breakups (seven) and interceptions (two) during his junior campaign. He started in all 13 of OU’s contests.

The safety posted an overall PFF defensive grade of 78.6, fourth-best on the team, and his run-defense, tackling, pass-rush and coverage grades were all above 70.

Bowen is one of the true veterans on Oklahoma’s defense and is primed for a productive senior year.

WR Trell Harris

Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris stands on the field after the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

It’s always hard to predict how transfers will adjust to their new programs, but wide receiver Trell Harris comes to Oklahoma as a proven producer at the Power Four level.

Harris, formerly at Virginia, logged 847 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions a year ago. He earned Third Team All-ACC honors and helped the Cavaliers reach their conference title game.

The main thing that could limit Harris is how deep OU’s wide receiver room is. In addition to Sategna’s return, the Sooners added Parker Livingstone (Texas) and Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State) from the transfer portal.

But if Oklahoma’s offense takes a giant leap forward in the fall, Harris will likely be a key reason why.

LB Owen Heinecke

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke, defensive end Taylor Wein celebrate after a sack against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Owen Heinecke is back — we think.

The linebacker’s injunction against the NCAA was granted in April, giving him another year of college eligibility. The NCAA has appealed the Cleveland County District Court’s decision, but it’s unclear if the Oklahoma Supreme Court will even decide to hear the appeal.

For now, the Sooners can bank on having one of their top defenders from 2025 back. Heinecke broke out last year, ending his fourth year in Norman with 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

It’s somewhat puzzling that Heinecke wasn’t included on On3’s list considering the season he had last year. But if he puts up a similarly strong season in 2026, it will be hard for anyone to say he’s not one of college football’s top linebackers.