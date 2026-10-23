Tight-End Production, Great Defense and Strong Special Teams the Recipe for Oklahoma Victory vs. Mississippi State

Oklahoma will be looking to keep up the pattern that has shaped its season thus far for at least one more week when the Sooners take on Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

OU has alternated wins and losses in each of the first six games, including last weeks’ 21-13 home loss to Kentucky.

After a strong showing against Texas, last week was not a good one for the bold predictions.

Lloyd Avant did not get close to rushing for 100 yards, finishing with just 31 yards on eight carries. The game didn’t go to overtime, though that one had a chance to hit late as the Sooners had the ball down by eight with 1:17 remaining. Oklahoma didn’t win the turnover battle, giving it away four times — including John Mateer’s interception on that final drive — while creating no turnovers the other way.

Here are this week’s three bold predictions for Oklahoma’s first-ever trip to Starkville:

Rocky Beers Scores Twice

One of the biggest positive surprises for the Sooners’ offense this season has been the production from the tight end spot, especially Colorado State transfer Rocky Beers.

Beers has 26 catches for 329 yards, behind only Isaiah Sategna on the team in both categories. His three touchdown receptions lead the team.

But Beers has yet to score multiple touchdowns in a game.

Beers has only one multi-touchdown game in his career — two in last season’s Colorado State win over Fresno State.

But Saturday, Beers breaks through and accomplishes the feat.

Mississippi State’s pass defense hasn’t been good, with the Bulldogs allowing 264.8 passing yards per game — the highest in the SEC and No. 127 in FBS.

Of course, Oklahoma’s offense has been a struggle all season, but against Mississippi State, the Sooners should be able to find some room to work but with the Sooners’ blocking words, those decisions figure to need to come quick.

Beers takes advantage by finding the end zone twice and becoming the first OU receiver with multiple touchdown catches in a game since Sategna had two against Kent State last September.

It would be the first time a non-wide receiver caught multiple touchdowns in a game since Brayden Willis against Texas Tech in 2022.

Sooners Hold Bulldogs to Less than 250 Total Yards

Oklahoma’s defense has been excellent this season, especially against the pass.

Opponents are averaging just 260.7 total yards against the Sooners, with just 151.3 per game through the air.

Even if Kamario Taylor does play, Mississippi State’s offense doesn’t figure to be near 100%. Taylor doesn’t figure to be as mobile as he was before the injury and that mobility went a long way toward making Taylor as dangerous as he has been.

Should the Bulldogs be without running back Fluff Bothwell, they’ll be even further hamstrung.

Oklahoma’s secondary continues their strong showing to this point and the Sooners hold Mississippi State to its lowest total since last season’s 31-9 loss to Texas A&M.

This game will be much closer than that.

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell prepares to attempt a field goal against Texas. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Tate Sandell Hits Another Game-Winning Field Goal

With Oklahoma’s offensive struggles, its continued offensive line injury situation and Mississippi State’s quarterback and top running back being at least banged up of not out, this one figures to be a low-scoring affair.

So there’s a good chance special teams is the turning point in this one.

That favors Oklahoma, especially with Tate Sandell’s recent success after a stretch of struggles against Georgia and early in the Texas game.

The Sooners’ defense makes a big play late that sets up a relatively short field in a tight game and Sandell continues his recent surge with a field goal to put the game away and lead the Sooners to a fourth victory.

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