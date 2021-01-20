Topgolf coming to Oklahoma's Owen Field

Oklahoma football fans and golfers of all skill levels can enjoy a new experience this spring.

Topgolf brings its Live Stadium Series to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium May 6-9, allowing fans to hit golf balls onto Owen Field.

Topgolf will have tee boxes and hitting bays in the seating area of the stadium, and fans can hit away at glowing targets placed 60 yards and 140 yards away.

Topgolf Live features Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game. The experience is family-friendly and designed for all skill levels to enjoy.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 28 at topgolflive.com.

Tee times will be reserved in one-hour increments.

Sooner Club and Varsity O members will have access to special pre-sales.

Also, OU and Topgolf will implement special safety protocols to ensure a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff. These measure include:

Mandating temperature checks for anyone entering the Topgolf Live event area

Enforcing social distancing practices throughout the venue

Disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between every tee time

Washing golf balls after play and before re-use

Placing hand sanitizers throughout the venue

For more information or to book a corporate or group event, please email live.sales@revelxp.com or call (214) 501-1320.