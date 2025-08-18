Transfer Kendal Daniels Becoming Leader at Oklahoma Despite Past Bedlam Ties
NORMAN — Kendal Daniels expected some resentment from his new teammates when he arrived at OU.
Daniels, a linebacker and defensive back, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State before transferring to Oklahoma after the 2024 season. Coming from OU’s Bedlam Rival and beating the Sooners in 2023 — the final meeting in the annual series — Daniels admitted that he wasn’t sure how the Sooners would welcome him.
Not only have his new teammates embraced him, they’ve actually viewed Daniels as a role model.
“He definitely takes a leadership role, even though he came from a different school,” defensive back Reggie Powers III said. “He’s very vocal. He’ll tell you what’s wrong, what’s right. I think he takes it very personal.”
During his four years at Oklahoma State, Daniels registered 240 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2022 and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors the next year.
With the Cowboys, he primarily played as a safety in 2022 and 2023 before making the transition to linebacker in 2024.
Coach Brent Venables, now calling OU’s defensive plays, embraces versatility with his cheetah position, which is a hybrid between linebacker and defensive back.
Daniels is a strong candidate for that role with his experience at both linebacker and safety. Others like Powers, Michael Boganowski and Sammy Omosigho are guys who can play a variety of defensive positions.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma DB Michael Boganowski 'More Comfortable' Entering Sophomore Year
- Who Will Be Oklahoma's Best Newcomer in 2025?
- Three Oklahoma Players Make AP's All-Time All-America Team
Entering his fifth year of college football, Daniels has tried to lead his younger teammates by example.
“Coach Venables wants me to learn every position on the defense, just to learn the schematics standpoint,” Daniels said. “So if he needs me anywhere, I can go in and produce and help the team."
Daniels was the first player that came to mind when defensive tackle Jayden Jackson was about vocal leaders on the defense.
But Jackson sees Daniels as more than just a quality role model. The defensive tackle views Daniels as an instant playmaker.
“He’s just consistently grinding,” Jackson said. “He’s going to be a dog.”
Oklahoma’s offense used the transfer portal to reload.
The Sooners made splashes in the portal with the signings of quarterback John Mateer (Washington State) and running back Jaydn Ott (Cal). They also added five wide receivers, three tight ends and three offensive linemen.
The defense, though, really didn’t add much. Daniels and Florida State defensive end transfer Marvin Jones Jr. were OU’s only defensive transfer signings.
Even after a disappointing 2024 season in which the Sooners went 6-7 and won only two conference games, Venables liked the state of his defense. The fact that he added Daniels shows how beneficial Venables believes he will be.
“We’ve seen a lot of his hard work in the summer,” Venables said. “He's super instinctive, very athletic, explosive tackler, good in space, excellent blitzer. He's got really nice instincts now on the ball.”
Oklahoma kicks off the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.