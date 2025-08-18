Who Will Be Oklahoma's Best Newcomer in 2025?
With so many new faces on the offensive and defensive sides on the ball, John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field selected their picks for what player will be the Sooners’ most outstanding newcomer in the 2025 season. (Quarterback John Mateer and running back Jaydn Ott were not allowed to be selected by the Sooners on SI staff.)
Hoover’s Pick: DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Marvin Jones Jr. will play this season with the desperation of a senior on his last chance at greatness. The former 5-star recruit played in 36 games (10 starts) for Georgia and Florida State the last three years, but never really made his mark. Now, in Brent Venables’ defense, he’ll get snaps opposite All-SEC performer R Mason Thomas, who will draw most of the opponents’ double-team blocking efforts. He has six career sacks and 11 1/2 tackles for loss, but Sooner Nation can expect more than that this fall.
Chapman’s Pick: OT Michael Fasusi
Expecting a true freshman to play a major role in the SEC is a tall task. Asking a freshman to play offensive tackle in the SEC is even more difficult, but Michael Fasusi might just be that good. Even with experience returning at tackle to the Sooners’ offensive line, Michael Fasusi is the most talented member of Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit and it won’t be long until that shines on the field. Two years ago, guard Cayden Green became one of OU’s best pieces on the line as a true freshman. At the time, he was Bedenbaugh’s highest-ever rated recruit. Fasusi has that kind of pedigree and has every tool to take over as Oklahoma’s starting left tackle by the end of the year.
Field's Pick: OT Derek Simmons
Oklahoma badly needs production from its offensive linemen — and Derek Simmons will provide that. Simmons was superb in his past three seasons, split between FCS Western Carolina and Abilene Christian after starting his career at a Division II school. At the Division I level, Simmons has logged Pro Football Focus grades of 82.3 and 74.4 on pass-blocking and run-blocking assignments, respectively. He was so good for the Catamounts in 2024 that he earned a 4-star transfer grade from 247Sports before choosing Oklahoma. OU trotted out eight different starting lineups on the line in its first nine games of 2024. Simmons stands 6-5 and weighs 317 pounds. With his size and experience — 1,579 snaps at the FCS level — Simmons will be a high-level lineman and provide stability, potentially opposite the freshman, Fasusi.