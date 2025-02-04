Transfer Talk: What Oklahoma is Getting in Transfer Kicker Austin Welch
Oklahoma is starting over on offense in 2025, and the Sooners have some holes to plug on defense and special teams as well.
So Brent Venables and the OU staff landed another impactful haul out of the NCAA Transfer Portal for 2025 — 14 players so far, with the possibility of more still to come.
This series continues Sooners On SI’s inside look at what OU is getting out of the portal for next season. Next up: kicker Austin Welch.
Austin Welch never attempted a field goal, extra point or kickoff in college until the 2024 season, but he quickly became one of Kennesaw State’s most reliable players last year.
Welch, who transferred to Oklahoma after the 2024 campaign, started all 12 games for the Owls at place kicker. He is one of two former KSU specialists, along with punter Jacob Ulrich, to transfer to OU in the 2024-25 transfer portal window.
A 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Georgetown, KY, Welch began his college career at Eastern Kentucky. He played in one game for the Colonels as a redshirt sophomore but didn’t attempt any kicks.
Welch, even with no college kicking experience, made the move to FBS starter in 2024 — and he did exceptionally early in the season.
The redshirt sophomore kicker made his first 11 field goals of the 2024 season and didn’t miss a kick until Kennesaw State’s ninth game. In that span, Welch made three kicks from longer than 40 yards, and he also nailed seven from 30-39 yards.
Welch posted his career-long kick, from 49 yards, in the Owls’ loss to Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 28.
“Austin was a total dark horse at the start of the year but came in and won the job in an open competition. Through the first eight or so weeks, he couldn't miss,” said Kai Millette, sports editor for The Sentinel, Kennesaw State’s student newspaper.
Welch, though, struggled later in the year. The kicker went 3-of-7 in the last four games of KSU’s season and also missed an extra point in the Owls’ double-overtime loss against UTEP.
“In the final few games, it felt like he couldn't hit anything,” Millette said.
Even with Welch’s late-season struggles, the kicker was the best ever at that position in KSU program history, according to John Bednarowski, sports editor at the Marietta Daily Journal.
“Jacob and Austin were the best punter-kicker combo the team ever had,” Bednarowski said. “Austin made his first (11) kicks and was nearly automatic from inside 45 yards, something KSU has always struggled with.”
The Owls began their football program in 2015 and made the jump to the FBS level in 2024.
Welch was unranked in the transfer portal rankings after the 2024 season, according to 247 Sports. His lone offer out of high school was to Eastern Kentucky.
He is one of three players that the Sooners acquired from Kennesaw State during the winter portal window, along with Ulrich and tight end Carson Kent.
Welch coul be the Sooners’ starter at kicker after they graduated seniors Zach Schmit and Tyler Keltner. Schmit and Keltner split time at the position in 2024, with Keltner making seven field goals after winning the job early and Schmit making nine field goals after winning it back late. Welch figures to compete with redshirt freshman Liam Evans this year.
The adjustment to the FBS wasn’t an easy one for Kennesaw State in Year 1.
The Owls ended the 2024 season 2-10, beating only Florida International and Liberty. They lost eight games by multiple scores and fell to FCS opponent UT-Martin.
Bednarowski believes the losing 2024 season will allow Welch — and Ulrich and Kent — to be leaders when they step onto the field in Norman.
“All three were the best players at their position, and led with their work ethic,” Bednarowski said. “They would have been key components to help KSU take big steps in CUSA over the next couple of years.”