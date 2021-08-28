August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSubscribeSI TIX
Search

Tulane Moving Practices Out of State as Hurricane Ida Approaches

Oklahoma is set to battle the Green Wave on Saturday, Sept. 4 in an 11 a.m. kickoff.
Author:
Publish date:

A major story continues to develop in the state of Louisiana as Hurricane Ida approaches this weekend with the city of New Orleans squarely in its crosshairs.

Droves of people are fleeing the city to try to beat the storm with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell putting it bluntly on Saturday that “now is the time to leave.”

Oklahoma is, of course, scheduled to play in the Big Easy just one week from now against Tulane to open up the 2021 season. But with each passing day, the likeliness of a possible game relocation seems to become more plausible.

On Friday night, Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione put out a statement saying that the plan was still to play the game as scheduled, but that contingency plans were getting made.

Now, Tulane Athletics has released a statement that they are relocating both volleyball and football practices out of state. 

“Due to the expected loss of power as a result of Hurricane Ida, volleyball and football will relocate to Tallahassee, Florida and Birmingham, Alabama, respectively to maintain their ability to practice in preparation for their games this week,” the statement reads. “Both teams will return to New Orleans once power is restored.”

While the plan is is still to play the game on time at Yulman Stadium on the Tulane campus as planned, other options are being explored in case that becomes no longer feasible. One of those options is playing the game in Norman. OU is scheduled to host Tulane in 2024, so it's feasible that game could be flipped to New Orleans.

A source told SI Sooners the expectation is that a clearer picture will emerge as to what option makes the most sense after the storm has passed.

This is an understandably fluid situation that SI Sooners will continue to monitor in the coming days. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Brandon Inniss 1
Football

Oklahoma's Florida Connections Helped 5-Star WR Brandon Inniss Choose to Leave Florida

USATSI_10366354
Football

Tulane Moving Practices Out of State as Hurricane Ida Approaches

Lincoln Riley - B12 trophy2
Football

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard Pick Oklahoma to Win National Title

Delarrin Turner-Yell - closeup
Football

Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields Will Benefit Most From OU's Safety Depth

Joe Castiglione 2
Football

Oklahoma Releases Statement on Tulane Game Location

OU Practice - Spencer Rattler
Football

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Ready for 2021's Intense Spotlight, High Expectations

Scott Frost, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

OU Viewing Guide: A Major Non-Conference Foe Kicks Off on Saturday

Tulane Green Wave Football
Football

Tulane Green Wave: By the Numbers