Two Key Oklahoma Defenders Upgraded Ahead of Tennessee Game
In the second SEC Availability Report of the week, released on Thursday, Oklahoma saw status upgrades for two of its top defenders.
Linebacker Kobie McKinzie and cornerback Gentry Williams, both of whom were questionable on Wednesday’s report, are now probable to play in the Sooners’ game against Tennessee.
McKinzie exited last week’s loss to Ole Miss after playing just 15 snaps. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables revealed after the defeat that McKinzie “tweaked his groin.”
Williams exited the first quarter of OU’s win against South Carolina and did not return. He missed the entirety of the Sooners’ loss to Ole Miss but appears to be on track to play in Knoxville.
Running backs Taylor Tatum and Jovantae Barnes and offensive lineman Logan Howland are all still listed as questionable, as they were on Wednesday.
Barnes suffered an injury during warmups against Texas and hasn’t played since. In four games in 2025, Barnes has rushed for only 45 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Tatum has appeared in only one game for the Sooners, and he was a late addition to last week’s availability report.
Howland was on the injury report all week ahead of the Ole Miss game but was taken off in the final one, meaning he was available to play. The offensive tackle, however, did not appear against the Rebels.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis and offensive lineman Derek Simmons are both doubtful to play against the Volunteers.
Lewis suffered a scary injury in the Sooners' 44-0 win over Kent State but returned for the Texas game. He suffered a setback in that contest, though, and missed OU's games against South Carolina and Ole Miss.
Simmons missed the Ole Miss game after suffering an injury against Texas but returning for South Carolina, and it appears less likely that he'll play against the Volunteers.
Offensive linemen Jake Taylor, Jacob Sexton and Troy Everett are all ruled out for the Tennessee game. Everett is out for the remainder of the season, while Sexton hasn't played since OU's season opener against Illinois State. Taylor has not appeared in a game for the Sooners this year.
Another availability report will be released on Friday before a final report is released no later than 90 minutes until kickoff between the Sooners and Volunteers.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.