Two Oklahoma Commits Named to SI All-American's Preseason SI99

Luther Burden and Raleek Brown made the cut in the initial SI99 rankings for the 2022 recruiting class.

As the calendar turns to August, it’s time for Sports Illustrated All-American’s preseason SI99.

A year ago, the Sooners finished with four players ranked in the SI99, Caleb Williams, Mario Williams, Latrell McCutchin and Billy Bowman, and they’re off to a promising start in the 2022 class.

Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons have continued their string of great wide receiver classes, as a pair of pass catchers lead the way for OU in the SI99.

Wide receiver Luther Burden leads the way for Oklahoma, as he was rated the No. 14-overall player on the SI99. The St. Louis product caught 31 passes for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns last year in just eight games of action, putting his top-end size and athleticism on full display.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound wide receiver was ranked the No. 2-overall wide receiver on SIAA’s wide receiver watch list, further cementing him as one of the elite prospects in the country.

Oklahoma wasn’t done in the SI99, however.

Slot receiver Raleek Brown was ranked at No. 30 in the inaugural 2022 SI99.

An athlete so versatile he got looks at running back as well as in the slot, Brown simply makes plays all over the field whenever the ball is in his hands.

During his first two years of high school ball, Brown totaled 2,684 yards on 253 carries, scoring 34 touchdowns. Now at Mater Dei High School in Southern California, Brown continues to flash elite speed with a quickness in the open field which helps him make defenders look downright silly.

Brown’s abilities saw him named the No. 3 slot receiver in the country by SIAA, with plenty of room to grow as he gets more looks at the position.

Even though the Sooners only have two current commits in the SI99, there are still plenty of targets on the board which could add to their 2022 recruiting haul.

Four of Oklahoma’s defensive line prospects made the cut for the preseason SI99. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy was the highest rated of all the targets, as the Lakeland, FL, prospect was rated the 10th best player in the country.

Following Dindy was Duncanville, TX, star Omari Abor, who checked in as the No. 31-ranked player in the country. Oklahoma high school star Chris McClellan was rated the 79th overall player in the SI99, and OU’s defensive line targets were rounded out with Kenyatta Jackson making an appearance as the No. 83-ranked prospect in the country.

Staying on the defensive side of the football, safety Zion Branch was listed as the No. 53 player in the country. Branch, a teammate of Oklahoma commit Jake Taylor at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas (which is also DeMarco Murray’s alma mater), is considering the Sooners alongside Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, USC and others.

On the other side of the football, offensive line target Devon Campbell was named as the No. 22 player in the SI99. The Arlington, TX, product was recently rated the top interior offensive line prospect in the country, but the Sooners will have to fight off the likes of Texas, Alabama, LSU and USC for his signature.

Picking up any number of these uncommitted prospects would go a long way in continuing Oklahoma’s recruiting success as they continue to chase the top talent in the country.

