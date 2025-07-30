Two Oklahoma Linebackers Named to Dick Butkus Award Watch List
Sooner linebackers Kip Lewis and Sammy Omosigho were named to the 2025 Dick Butkus Award Watch List on Wednesday.
The Butkus Award is given annually to college football’s most outstanding linebacker. Lewis and Omosigho are two of 51 linebackers at the NCAA Division I level on this year’s preseason watch list. The Sooners are one of 39 schools represented in the watch list.
Lewis broke out for the Sooners in 2024.
The linebacker played in all 13 games for OU and started 12 of them. He finished the year with 65 tackles, 34 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and a pass breakup.
Lewis returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns, and those came in Oklahoma’s only two SEC wins against Auburn and Alabama.
Against Auburn, his pick-six was crucial in Oklahoma’s winning effort, as the Sooners scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Tigers 27-21 for their first-ever SEC win. Lewis’ pick-six against Alabama helped the Sooners slam the door on the No. 7 Crimson Tide, with OU winning 24-3 and clinching bowl eligibility.
Omosigho also played in every game last year — his sophomore season — and started three at the cheetah position. He registered 39 tackles, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Four-year Sooner Danny Stutsman graduated after the 2024 season and now plays for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, so Omosigho will likely see a significant amount of reps in his replacement this year.
Lewis and Omosigho are part of a deep linebacker corps that also includes Kobie McKinzie, Owen Heinecke, James Nesta and Taylor Heim.
The SEC had 18 players on the watch list, the most of any conference. The Big Ten had the second most honorees with 12.
Three Oklahoma players have previously won the Butkus Award: Brian Bosworth (twice; 1985, 1986), Rocky Calmus (2001) and Teddy Lehman (2003).
The Sooners are coming off their first season in the SEC, when they finished 6-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play. The losing season was coach Brent Venables’ second in his three-year tenure, as OU also went 6-7 in 2022.
Oklahoma begins the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.