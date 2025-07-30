All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma Football Fall Media Day Interviews

Watch as Sooners' coach Brent Venables, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and seven players met with local media members in Norman on Wednesday.

Ryan Chapman

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and seven players spoke to local media members on Wednesday.

The Sooners are slated to kick off fall camp in Norman on Thursday, and Wednesday's press conferences served as an unofficial media day ahead of the final stretch before getting the season underway on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.

Venables offered a handful of injury updates while also talking about the team at large, including sharing his thoughts on new quarterback John Mateer, running back Jaydn Ott and the progress of the offensive line.

Arbuckle discussed his own growth, as well as the gains the offense made throughout the summer since spring ball closed down in April.

Seven Oklahoma players then spoke to the media following Venables and Arbuckle's press conferences. Ott spoke for the first time since his transfer from California to the Sooners, and he was joined by a pair of offensive linemen in Troy Everett and Jacob Sexton.

Defensive linemen Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton and Taylor Wein also spoke as well as linebacker Kobie McKinzie.

