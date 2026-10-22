Two Oklahoma Offensive Linemen Ruled Out for Mississippi State Contest

Oklahoma’s offensive line will again play musical chairs this week.

Ryan Fodje, who has been starting at left tackle in place of Michael Fasusi, was ruled out of Saturday’s contest against Mississippi State on the week’s initial SEC availability report.

He left Saturday’s Kentucky game after a right lower-leg injury.

Fellow offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis was also ruled out.

Fasusi was listed as questionable, as he was to start the week last week, as was interior offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta.

Fasusi hasn’t played since the season-opener against UTEP, where he logged 17 offensive snaps. He started last week as questionable, but he was not called upon against the Wildcats.

Receivers Parker Livingstone and Elijah Thomas were also listed as questionable, as were running backs Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson.

Robinson has missed the previous two contests. He started both weeks listed as out, so while he may not take part in Saturday’s contest, starting as questionable appears to be a step in the right direction.

Livingstone also missed the contest against Kentucky. Sophomore pass catcher Manny Choice emerged in his absence, and Choice enjoyed a career day.

Cornerback Eli Bowen again started the week listed as questionable. Bowen has been out since sustaining an injury before the Texas game, but sophomore Trystan Haynes has done a nice job filling in for the star junior defensive back.

Receiver Trell Harris, linebacker Taylor Heim, defensive back Jacobe Johnson and tight end Trynae Washington were all ruled out of the contest.

Mississippi State starting quarterback Kamario Taylor was listed as questionable, as was running back Fluff Bothwell. They missed last week’s 31-0 defeat to LSU.

If Taylor is unable to go, sophomore Parker Puckett is expected to start in his place. Puckett completed 16-of-26 passes for 121 yards and an interception in the shutout loss to the Tigers. He also carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards.

Wednesday SEC Availability Report

Oklahoma

Questionable: OL Heath Ozaeta, OL Michael Fasusi, DB Eli Bowen, RB Xavier Robinson, RB Tory Blaylock, WR Parker Livingston, WR Elijah Thomas

Out: LB Taylor Heim, WR Trell Harris, TE Trynae Washington, DB Jacobe Johnson, OL Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL Ryan Fodje

Mississippi State

Questionable: QB Kamario Taylor, DB Issac Smith, LB Zakari Tillman, RB Fluff Bothwell, OL DJ Chester

Out: LB Jalen Smith, WR Ayden Williams, DL Trevion Williams, DL Diesel Moye

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