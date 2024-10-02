Two Sooners Land Spot on PFF's SEC Team of the Week
Oklahoma’s performance at Auburn last weekend gotta least two Sooners noticed.
Linebacker Kip Lewis and tight end Bauer Sharp were each accorded a spot on Pro Football Focus’ SEC Team of the Week after OU's 27-21 victory and first-ever SEC win.
Players who earn team of the week honors post the highest PFF grade at their position for that week.
Sharp was the SEC’s highest-graded tight end last week with an overall grade of 83.8. His grade on pass plays was 82.9, while his grade on run plays was 70.0.
Lewis was one of two SEC linebackers honored on this week’s team with an overall grade of 92.4. He scored a 64.5 in run defense, a 58.6 on pass rushes and a 94.3 in coverage — PFF’s highest graded defender in coverage from Week 5.
Sharp, a 6-4, 243-pound junior from Dothan, AL, transferred to OU this year from Southeastern Louisiana. He caught four passes for 43 yards last week in his return to his home state, but had another 48-yard catch wiped out by penalty.
Lewis, a 6-1, 215-pound sophomore from Carthage, TX, finished the Auburn game with five tackles and one tackle for loss and delivered the winning points during the Sooners’ comeback with a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Sharp is currently second on the team with 18 catches for 159 yards and has one TD reception.
Lewis is fourth on the team with 21 total tackles (13 solo), with 1.5 tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead with one interception.
Oklahoma improved to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play and is up to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25.
The Sooners’ next game is Oct. 12 in Dallas against the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Texas placed seven players — quarterback Arch Manning, left tackle Kelvin Banks, defensive linemen Vernon Broughton, Jermayne Lole and Colin Simmons, and safety Andrew Mukuba — on this week’s PFF SEC Team of the Week after the Longhorns demolished Mississippi State 35-13. Lole, a transfer from Louisville, was committed to OU before he flipped to Texas.
The Sooners and Longhorns both have an open date this week. Kick off is 2:30 p.m. next Saturday inside Cotton Bowl Stadium at the State Fair of Texas.