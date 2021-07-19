Two Sooners Named to Bednarik Watch List
Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” is gaining acclaim.
Two of Grinch’s top names on the Oklahoma defense were named Monday to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list.
Rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive end Isaiah Thomas were among the 88 players identified for this year’s award for the top defensive player in college football. The trophy is presented by the Maxwell Football Club.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bonitto, a fourth-year junior from Fort Lauderdale, FL, was a Pro Football Focus first-team All-American last season, while the 6-5, 266-pound Thomas, a fifth-year senior from Tulsa, was named second-team All-Big 12.
Thomas led the Sooners with 8.5 quarterback sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, while Bonitto was second with 8.0 sacks and 13 TFLs.
OU’s only previous Bednarik Award winner was linebacker Teddy Lehman, who powered the Sooners’ No. 1-ranked defense in 2003. Defensive tackle Tommie Harris was a Bednarik finalist that season as well.
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins won the Bednarik last season.
2021 Preseason Bednarik Award Watch List
- Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
- Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
- Demetrius Taylor, DE, Appalachian State
- Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State
- Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
- Grant Morgan, LB, Arkansas
- Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas
- Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
- Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor
- James Patterson, LB, Buffalo
- Cameron Goode, LB, Cal
- Troy Hairston, DE, Central Michigan
- Troy Brown, LB, Central Michigan
- Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
- Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
- Nolan Turner, S, Clemson
- Jeffrey Gunter, DE, Coastal Carolina
- Nate Landman, LB, Colorado
- Scott Patchan, DE, Colorado State
- Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
- Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Amari Gainer, LB, Florida State
- Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Derrick Canteen, CB, Georgia Southern
- Darius Mausau, LB, Hawaii
- Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois
- Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
- Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana
- Will McDonald, DE, Iowa State
- Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
- Durrell Johnson, DE, Liberty
- Bralen Trahan, S, Louisiana
- Tyler Grubbs, LB, Louisiana Tech
- Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- Eli Ricks, CB, LSU
- Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
- Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (Fl.)
- Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
- Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee
- Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
- Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, Missouri
- Diego Fagot, LB, Navy
- Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
- Lawson Hall, LB, Nevada
- Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina
- Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State
- Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
- Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
- Isaiah Thomas, DE, Oklahoma
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
- Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
- Avery Roberts, LB, Oregon State
- Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
- Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
- George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
- Olakunle Fatukasi, LB, Rutgers
- Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State
- Caden McDonald, LB, San Diego State
- Cade Hall, DE, San Jose State
- Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina
- Ochaun Mathis, DE, TCU
- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
- Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas
- DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
- Colin Schooler, LB, Texas Tech
- Desjuan Johnson, DT, Toledo
- Carlton Martial, LB, Troy
- Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
- Jaxon Player, DT, Tulsa
- Kris Moll, LB, UAB
- Drake Jackson, LB, USC
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Justin Rice, LB, Utah State
- Praise Amaewhule, DE, UTEP
- Rashad Wisdom, S, UTSA
- Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt
- Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
- Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia
- DeAngelo Malone, DE, Western Kentucky
- Ralph Holley, DT, Western Michigan
- Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
- Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming