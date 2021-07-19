Two Sooners Named to Bednarik Watch List

LB Nik Bonitto and DL Isaiah Thomas are among 88 players identified for the national defensive player of the year award.

Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” is gaining acclaim.

Two of Grinch’s top names on the Oklahoma defense were named Monday to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list.

Rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive end Isaiah Thomas were among the 88 players identified for this year’s award for the top defensive player in college football. The trophy is presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

Isaiah Thomas Ty Russell / OU Athletics

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bonitto, a fourth-year junior from Fort Lauderdale, FL, was a Pro Football Focus first-team All-American last season, while the 6-5, 266-pound Thomas, a fifth-year senior from Tulsa, was named second-team All-Big 12.

Nik Bonitto Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Thomas led the Sooners with 8.5 quarterback sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, while Bonitto was second with 8.0 sacks and 13 TFLs.

OU’s only previous Bednarik Award winner was linebacker Teddy Lehman, who powered the Sooners’ No. 1-ranked defense in 2003. Defensive tackle Tommie Harris was a Bednarik finalist that season as well.

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins won the Bednarik last season.

2021 Preseason Bednarik Award Watch List