Venables Vibes: Conference Pride to Take Backseat When Oklahoma Takes on Michigan
NORMAN — The first major test for the 2025 Sooners looms.
Brent Venables spoke to local media members on Tuesday ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma’s massive tilt with No. 15 Michigan.
Saturday will mark the second time ever the Sooners and Wolverines have stepped onto a football field together, with OU taking the first meeting between the two blue bloods on Jan. 1, 1976, in the Orange Bowl.
Here is what Venables had to say about the matchup:
Oklahoma Reunion
The face leading Michigan on the opposing sideline is familiar to Venables.
Sherrone Moore, who is in his second season as the Wolverines’ head coach, played 14 games for the Sooners from 2006-2007.
He transferred to Norman from Butler Community College in Kansas, and while Venables didn’t know at the time that Moore would go on to lead another blue blood one day, he had great respect for how Moore conducted himself in OU’s locker room.
“He was a great player, great leader, ultra consistent,” Venables said. “He was a guy that loved to compete, super physical. One of the linemen that just, man, he did the methodical very, very well.
“Day in and day out, ultra consistent. Really smart. Guys gravitated to his leadership style.”
After his playing career, Moore joined Louisville as a graduate assistant in 2009.
He worked his way up to tight ends coach before taking the same position at Central Michigan.
In 2018, Moore was hired as the Wolverines’ tight ends coach, then he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021.
After Jim Harbaugh darted away from Ann Arbor to take over as the head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, Moore was installed as head coach.
Conference Pride Takes a Back Seat
The Big Ten and the SEC are constantly jockeying for the title of best conference in college football.
Ohio State and Michigan have won the last two national titles, and the two leagues squared off this past offseason with varying wishes for the future of the College Football Playoff.
The Buckeyes knocked off Texas in Week 1, notching a win for the Big Ten, but when the Sooners and the Wolverines kick off, Venables isn’t worried about conference pride.
“This is Oklahoma and Michigan,” Venables said. “Oh, we happen to be in the SEC. They happen to be in the Big Ten. Respectfully, that’s how I see it. That’s big enough in itself.”
Playing in the SEC and Big Ten yields recruiting advantages, Venables acknowledged, but Saturday will be about playing for the programs on each sideline, not an entire league.
“I think both conferences have tremendous quality. That is on the line as well,” Venables said. “But it’s more of a big deal to me because it’s our guys against their guys. It’s Oklahoma, Michigan. The opportunity we have in front of us. Finding a way to win what that would mean for us as we build and create momentum for this season and improve our football team.”
Marquee Matchups Still Sell
Week 1 of the college football season was littered with fantastic matchups.
Texas visited Ohio State. Alabama travelled to Florida to battle Florida State. Clemson hosted LSU in the ACC’s version of Death Valley.
Winning or losing an early non-conference game won’t decide an entire season, but Venables still enjoys playing in massive games in the first month of the season.
“It's great, as opposed to watching somebody win by 50,” Venables said. “From a fan experience, and when I go home and I watch games, I like the games too. So I have a great appreciation for that.
“I think if you look at history, there's been several teams that fell short in these games, also that still had a fantastic year. You learn a lot though those moments too.”
Kickoff between the Sooners and the Wolverines is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.