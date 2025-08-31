Oklahoma WR Deion Burks on Battling Michigan: 'It's Definitely Personal'
NORMAN — Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks grew up a Michigan fan, but now holds resentment toward the Wolverines.
Burks, a native of Inkster, MI, earned a handful of Big Ten offers during high school, but Michigan wasn’t one of them.
As No. 18 OU sets up for its game against No. 14 Michigan on Saturday, Burks described the matchup as “personal” for him.
“They have a saying that pretty much the best players stay in Michigan,” Burks said. “So I guess I’m not one of those ‘best’ players they were shooting for, but I’m just excited next week to go play them.”
Burks has already gotten two chances at the Wolverines, and both of them ended in defeat.
The wide receiver spent the first three years of his college career at Purdue, one of Michigan’s Big Ten foes.
The Boilermakers met with the Wolverines in the 2022 Big Ten Championship, with Michigan winning 43-22. Burks didn’t record any stats in that game.
Burks was a difference-maker for Purdue when the teams played in the regular season in Ann Arbor the next year, finishing that game with three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. But Michigan won 41-13 and later won the national championship that year.
Burks hopes the third time is the charm.
“Michigan did not recruit me,” Burks said. “... It’s definitely personal.”
Burks transferred to Oklahoma after his redshirt sophomore season at Purdue, 2023, when he finished with a team-high 629 yards and seven touchdowns on 49 receptions.
His first season in Norman was hindered by a soft tissue injury that forced him to miss eight games. Burks finished 2024 with 245 receiving yards and three touchdowns — and all three of his scores came in OU’s season opener against Temple.
Now healthy, Burks appears like he’ll be a playmaker for the Sooners in 2025.
The wide receiver caught seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in OU’s 35-3 win against Illinois State in Week 1. His touchdown came on a 28-yard strike from quarterback John Mateer in the middle of the field and gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
Burks credited his offseason rehabilitation and instant connection with Mateer for his big opening game.
“I haven't scored in over a year, so it definitely felt great,” Burks said. It’s just been the preparation, the time, and we've been spending that practice together. Just coming out here, putting it on film and just performing.”
It wasn’t just Burks who shined for the Sooners’ offense against the Redbirds.
Mateer broke Baker Mayfield’s record for passing yards in an Oklahoma debut with 392. Transfer wideout Keontez Lewis grabbed nine passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Jaren Kanak caught five passes for 90 yards.
Michigan played New Mexico in Week 1 and won 34-17. True freshman Bryce Underwood is the Wolverines’ starting quarterback, and he showed his potential against the Lobos, finishing his collegiate debut with 251 passing yards and a touchdown.
Burks praised this year’s Michigan team, calling the Wolverines a “nice team.”
But with the chip that has lied on his shoulder since high school, Burks hopes he and his offensive teammates put together another electrifying performance.
“We’re going to be able to compete with anyone, and it’s definitely going to be a great thing to see,” Burks said. “They’re always going to be good on defense, offense as well. But I'm excited to play next week.”