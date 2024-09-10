Venables Vibes: Oklahoma's Offense Working to Move in the 'Same Direction' After Early Struggles
NORMAN — It’s just Week 3, but Oklahoma’s offense is already running out of time.
The Sooners (2-0) struggled against Houston last Saturday, leaning on Brent Venables’ defense to outlast the Cougars (0-2) 16-12.
With No. 7 Tennessee looming, No. 15 OU will have to have its focus on Tulane (1-1), who nearly upset No. 14 Kansas State this past weekend in New Orleans.
Every aspect of the offense struggled against Houston, and Venables was routinely peppered with questions about Seth Littrell’s side of the ball throughout his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
Third Down Deficiencies
To say the Sooners have struggled on third down this year is an understatement.
Through two games, OU has converted on just 5-of-26 attempts on the crucial down, which ranks 131st out of 133 FBS teams.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold has stared down the barrel of third-and-long more than he’s been in second-and-manageable, and the offense is sputtering as a result.
“What are the things that can be an issue? It could be protection,” Venables said. “It could be the precision of the route detail. Maybe it's the physical strain, you know, through the end of the route. Some of it maybe is recognizing what they're in. And so they're playing with X leverage, so I need to do Y. Maybe it's decision-making by the quarterback. Maybe it's his fundamentals within the pocket. So maybe it's, again, just ID-ing up front. You know, what are we seeing?
“… There's a lot of those components that are all part of those third downs. And any one of them can break down, and it's not a good result. … So you got to get them all going in the same direction to have the kind of success that we need to have there.”
OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has been forced into playing multiple combinations up front, and none of them have had success getting the offense on track.
Tulane’s defense will be the best the Sooners have faced to date, too, so the gains made on the practice field will have to translate on Saturday to change Oklahoma’s fortunes.
Availability Concerns
The injury luck hasn’t broken the way of the Sooners so far in 2024.
Monday, Venables announced that Washington transfer Geirean Hatchett, who started at guard before sliding to center against Temple, will miss the rest of the season.
Starting center Branson Hickman is still working back from an ankle sprain, and starting right tackle Jake Taylor was unable to finish the first half against Houston after missing OU’s opener.
“There’s the reason the ones are the ones and the twos are the twos and the threes are the threes,” Venables said frankly. “Then again, there’s a thing called chemistry, cohesion and timing, working together when you don’t have … Your best ability’s your availability. When you don’t have guys available, you’ve got to get the next guys ready.”
Venables was quick to acknowledge that the coaching staff must deal with the reality and get results regardless, but the health situation has set back the offense’s progress early in 2024.
Another Challenge
Later this season, Oklahoma will host Maine.
Taking on the Black Bears will allow for the Sooners to heal up a bit, something that would be helpful this week.
Instead, OU will take on a Tulane team enjoying an extended run of success.
Willie Fritz’s departure to Houston didn’t make the Green Wave any less frisky a week ago against Kansas State, and the Green Wave represent another step up in competition as Oklahoma rolls into SEC play later this month.
“It prepares you for the season,” Venables said. “… with better competition, the better you get. That brings out the best in everybody. When you've got force or force and you've got people that can create resistance and challenge you, that's how you get better. I don't know any other way.
“You can't practice soft and then play hard, that philosophy, and same thing here playing at a really high level. I think this brings out the best in everybody.”
Kickoff between the Sooners and the Green Wave is slated for 2:30 p.m. this Saturday.