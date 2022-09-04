Walk-On Gavin Freeman Enjoyed a 'Dream' Start to his Oklahoma Career on Saturday

NORMAN — When Gavin Freeman signed with Oklahoma, he didn’t know what to expect.

The Oklahoma legacy was once committed to Texas Tech, but decided to take a gamble and walk-on for his father’s alma mater.

Freeman’s roll of the dice came up aces on Saturday.

In the first quarter, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby called a reverse for the true freshman. Freeman turned the corner and got upfield, spinning off a would-be tackler and racing 46 yards to the end zone on his first touch as an Oklahoma Sooners.

“It feels like a dream,” Freeman said after Oklahoma’s (1-0) 45-13 win over the UTEP Miners (0-2) Saturday.

Freeman’s head coach was proud of the effort, as Brent Venables loved how all of Freeman’s hard work was rewarded with a special moment on Owen Field.

“He chose to bet on himself,” Venables said. “He had opportunities to go to a lot of spots and I loved (that) he's been super low maintenance, really humble, but he's wide open every day. And he's fearless.

“You know, you saw that play, somebody about put him together like an accordion out there, they hit him so hard and he just bounced right off, stiff-armed another dude. And then, you know, a couple series later, he's down running down on the kickoff team. He's a special dude. I'm really excited to see where he goes.”

A standout player at Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City, landing in Norman wasn’t always in the plans for Freeman.

But coaching changes in Lubbock opened the door for Freeman to chase his dreams with the Sooners.

“Some things happened at Tech I wasn’t really comfortable,” Freeman said. “So then I decommitted, and OU came along. I was like, ‘I’m gonna bet on myself. I’m gonna come in here as a walk on and try to prove myself. So, that was my thinking.

Throughout the week, Freeman said he knew there was a chance his number would get called based off a package Lebby had installed.

The true freshman wasn’t 100 percent sure the play would get called, but once he saw the signal come in from the sideline he just had one thought.

“Just run,” he said. “Just run. Open field. I ran track in high school, so just open grass, just run straight.”

Even Gavin’s dad, former OU tight end Jason Freeman, couldn’t contain his excitement when he saw him after the game.

“He said my brother was embarrassed because my dad was yelling so much,” Gavin Freeman said.

Freeman’s quarterback said the play was indicative of the fight every member of the offense has, and will be a reason why the offense is confident they’ll be successful in 2022.

“His first touch in college being a touchdown and being a play like that,” Dillon Gabriel said. “Getting a collision and spinning out of it and making the play. I go back to it: that's what I think is so unique about our team — at least our offense — is just having a bunch of guys who can make a bunch of plays.”

For Lebby, getting to call Freeman’s number was a reward for all of the hard work throughout the long offseason.

“It was awesome,” he said. “There was a lot of great points today, but Gavin being able to do that, his first touch, his first action here. Just appreciate him and everything he’s done since he’s been here.

“Wanted to reward him with playing, then he gets in there and makes a play like that, which was awesome. Great to see.”

Freeman has come to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium since he was a kid, and now he’ll have his own moment to cherish for lifetime.

“Gust to end up here and have this happen, it’s just a big blessing,” Freeman said. “I didn’t know I’d be here. I didn’t think I would ever be here, so it’s just crazy.

“… There’s nothing better than this.”

