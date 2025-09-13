Arch Manning, Texas Booed By Home Fans Amid First-Half Struggles Against UTEP
When Texas handed quarterback Arch Manning its starting job this offseason, this probably wasn't the outcome the Longhorns imagined.
It's true that Texas is about where fans expected it to be at this point in the season—1–1 with a loss to Ohio State, and likely to move to 2–1. However, the Longhorns gutted through an eyesore of a first half Saturday, taking a 14–3 lead on UTEP as Manning endured the worst half of his young career.
How bad was Manning through the air? His 5-for-16 performance for 69 yards and an interception earned him boos from the home crowd at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
On the bright side: Manning did carry the ball four times for 18 yards and a touchdown just before halftime.
The Miners are hardly Group of Five powers—they lost their opener to Utah State—so whether Manning can pick up the pace in the second half will bear watching.
