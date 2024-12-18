Washington State QB John Mateer Pens Goodbye Letter to Cougar Nation
Whether he’s headed to Oklahoma, as expected, or somewhere else like Miami, leaving Washington State was not John Mateer’s favorite thing in the world.
Mateer, the Cougars’ prolific quarterback this season, wrote a goodbye letter to Wazzu fans on Instagram on Tuesday night, and described how difficult it has been to leave.
“An Instagram caption won’t be able to capture how grateful I am to have been apart of this University and Football team,” Mateer wrote. “Pullman gifted me with the opportunity to learn and grow into the man I have become. The past 2.5 years have been a blessing that has gone better than I ever imagined.
“The support within the football building & the community created confidence in me that was tough to find. The Quarterback fraternity is a group that I’m honored to be apart of, building relationships with men that have been in my position led me to play at the highest level possible. The landscape of college football has changed and created opportunities for me that can’t be ignored. Thank you, Pullman, Coach (Jake) Dickert, & all the Coug fans that have supported this team.
“Go Gougs!!”
Mateer leads the nation in total touchdowns (44) this season and ranks among the college football leaders in both passing and rushing in leading Washington State to an 8-4 record.
The third-year sophomore entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday and by Tuesday was reported to be already in Norman. Miami is also said to be in pursuit of Mateer. Last year the Hurricanes landed Mateer’s predecessor in Pullman — 2024 Heisman finalist Cam Ward — and speculation has them making a late push for Mateer’s services.
But Mateer grew up in North Texas and played high school football in the DFW suburb of Little Elm, where he was an unheralded prospect despite starting all four years in high school. Being close to family and reuniting with his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Ben Arbuckle — now Brent Venables’ OC at Oklahoma — would be tough for any school to match.
It’s anticipated that Mateer’s official announcement could come as early as Wednesday.